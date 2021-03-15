RIP Xbox One TV: OneGuide gets turned off for good

Microsoft's dream of turning the Xbox One into the main multimedia device in your home has come to an end as the console maker is quitting its foray into live TV casting this May.

The Verge confirmed that Microsoft's TV dreams would be ending soon. However, users will still be able to use an HDMI passthrough to view live TV on Xbox. Microsoft's Jonathan Hildebrandt said, "based on customer usage and feedback, we're constantly evolving the Xbox experience. To that end, beginning this May, we'll be sunsetting live TV listings for OneGuide on Xbox One."

OneGuide, which first appeared on the Xbox One, was first considered a clever move by Microsoft because it created an overlay that went around your cable box to let you access TV content via your console. This gave users one multimedia device that could handle the job and activities of several, freeing up space in the living room.

Microsoft's initial idea was to create a multimedia entertainment center around the Xbox experience. Sadly, this concept is coming to an end with the death of the Xbox OneGuide.