Resident Evil Village is going to feel different on the PS5 — Here's how

Some new features about Resident Evil Village just popped up on the PlayStation Store that reveal that the game will feel radically different on the PS5.

From graphics and audio to fast loading and enhanced immersion via DualSense, here's what we know so far.

How Resident Evil Village will run on PS5

Firstly, Resident Evil Village will be able to run at 4K with Ray Tracing, but it's unclear what frame rate it will be running at. If the pessimist in me had to guess, I'd say 30 frames per second, because if it was 60 fps, Capcom would advertise the heck out of that.

We all know that the PS5's SSD is going to be ridiculous when loading up games, but Capcom promises "almost no load times" for Resident Evil Village, which is pretty neat.

We also know that PS5 is finally getting 3D audio. However, the store page advertises that "3D Audio enhances the experience by making you feel the hair-raising sounds coming from every direction." We imagine that Capcom is going to be messing with our heads 24/7.

Finally, there's the DualSense controller. Apparently, we'll be able to "feel the weight and pull of weapon triggers," which is pretty wild. Additionally, the DualSense controller will let us "Simulate the feeling of firing a real gun with haptic feedback."

Stay tuned for our PS5 review dropping soon and more news about Resident Evil Village.