Resident Evil October Showcase: How to watch tomorrow

By Momo Tabari
published

Tune into the future of Resident Evil tomorrow

Resident Evil Showcase
(Image credit: Capcom)

Capcom is hosting its Resident Evil showcase tomorrow, promising new looks at Resident Evil 4 Remake, Resident Evil Village: Gold Edition and "more on the menu." This was revealed through Twitter on the official Resident Evil page, with the video seemingly voiced by The Duke from Resident Evil Village.

How to watch Resident Evil October Showcase

The Resident Evil October showcase begins Thursday, October 20 at 3 p.m. PST / 6 p.m. EST / 11 p.m. BST. You can watch the show on Twitch or YouTube to get a taste of what's to come in this beloved series.

We have no clue how long it'll go on for, but we do know it'll include updates on Resident Evil 4 and Resident Evil Village: Gold Edition. I'm personally hoping we get some sort of tease at the future of Resident Evil, but I have a feeling that'll be saved for a future event.

Resident Evil VII and Resident Evil Village were both announced at PlayStation showcases, so I expect Resident Evil IX will be given a similar announcement. We are aware there will be "more on the menu," but it's unclear what that will look like.

