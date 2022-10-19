Resident Evil October Showcase: How to watch tomorrow

Capcom is hosting its Resident Evil showcase tomorrow, promising new looks at Resident Evil 4 Remake, Resident Evil Village: Gold Edition and "more on the menu." This was revealed through Twitter on the official Resident Evil page, with the video seemingly voiced by The Duke from Resident Evil Village.

How to watch Resident Evil October Showcase

The Resident Evil October showcase begins Thursday, October 20 at 3 p.m. PST / 6 p.m. EST / 11 p.m. BST. You can watch the show on Twitch or YouTube to get a taste of what's to come in this beloved series.

We have no clue how long it'll go on for, but we do know it'll include updates on Resident Evil 4 and Resident Evil Village: Gold Edition. I'm personally hoping we get some sort of tease at the future of Resident Evil, but I have a feeling that'll be saved for a future event.

The next Resident Evil Showcase begins October 20th at 3:00 PM PDT / 6 PM EDT / 11 PM BST!Featuring Resident Evil Village Gold Edition and Resident Evil 4, everyone is welcome to co-stream the event!🌿 https://t.co/hqujZb66JQ pic.twitter.com/7Irt58LRpCOctober 17, 2022 See more

Resident Evil VII and Resident Evil Village were both announced at PlayStation showcases, so I expect Resident Evil IX will be given a similar announcement. We are aware there will be "more on the menu," but it's unclear what that will look like.