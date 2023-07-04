PS5 Slim: Price and release window outed by Microsoft court docs

By Rael Hornby
published

Here’s the skinny on the PS5 slim

PS5 Slim concept render
(Image credit: WhatIfGaming)

The PS5 Slim could be arriving later this year if leaked court documents relating to Microsoft’s tug-of-war with the FTC are accurate. Microsoft, by hook or crook, seemingly has the skinny on the PS5 Slim, including a release window potential retail price. 

A casual outing

The leaked court documents cite Sony’s upcoming console in an effort to tackle the FTC overlooking Nintendo when measuring up the console market. Seemingly, the FTC focuses solely on the Xbox and PlayStation consoles due to their “high-performance consoles” — and is therefore making judgments based on only the top-tier offerings from Microsoft and Sony.

To counter the FTC’s judgment, Microsoft brings attention to the less “high-performance” Xbox Series S and its similar pricing to the Nintendo Switch, alongside the Blu-ray-less PS5 Digital Edition’s $399 price tag before casually dropping the news that “Sony is expected to release a PlayStation 5 Slim later this year at the same reduced price point.”

The PS5 Slim has been widely anticipated ever since the PS5’s release, with many hoping to see Slim and Pro options appear on store shelves within the same three-year window as the PlayStation 4’s Slim and Pro options. Seemingly, Microsoft has gone ahead and confirmed that at least one of those devices is likely heading our way, with a Playstation 5 Slim potentially making its way to stores this year for $399.

Outlook

There are no solid details about what to expect when the PS5 Slim is eventually unveiled by Sony, but the information from the document would line up with previous rumors indicating a September 2023 release.

In terms of hardware, beyond a smaller frame and reduced weight, some rumors suggest it could include a detachable USB-C disc drive available within PS5 Slim bundles or sold separately.

If the PS5 Slim is making an appearance this year then we would expect it to follow the PS4 Slim’s announcement and release pattern. That means it’s likely that we would see an announcement sometime in September and a release shortly thereafter or within October.

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Gaming Laptops
Brand
Arrow
Processor
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Screen Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 373 deals
Filters
Arrow
Asus ROG Strix Scar 18
(2TB 32GB RAM)
Our Review
1
ASUS ROG Strix Scar 18 (2023)...
Amazon
$4,399.99
View
Lenovo Legion 5i Pro (Gen 7)
(1TB Intel Core i7)
Our Review
2
Lenovo - Legion Pro 5i 16"...
Best Buy
$1,799.99
View
Alienware m17 R5 AMD Advantage
(17.3-inch)
Our Review
3
Alienware m17 R5 Gaming...
Dell
$1,849.99
View
Lenovo Legion 5i Pro (Gen 7)
(15.6-inch 2TB)
Our Review
4
Lenovo Legion 5i Gen 7 Intel...
Walmart
$1,799.99
View
Recommended Retail...
HP Victus 15
(16GB RAM Intel Core i5)
Our Review
5
Victus by HP Gaming Laptop ...
HP (US)
View
MSI Titan GT77 HX
(17.3-inch)
Our Review
6
MSI 17.3" Titan GT77HX Gaming...
BHPhoto
View
Acer Predator Triton 300 SE
Our Review
7
Predator Triton 300 SE Gaming...
Acer
View
Lenovo Legion 5i Pro (Gen 7)
(1TB 16GB RAM)
Our Review
8
Lenovo Legion Pro 5i 16-in...
GameStop
View
MSI Titan GT77 HX
(17.3-inch 2TB)
Our Review
9
MSI Titan GT77HX 17.3" UHD...
Target
View
MSI Katana GF76
Our Review
10
MSI Katana GF76 12UD 023 17.3...
Buydig.com
View
Load more deals
Rael Hornby
Rael Hornby

Rael Hornby, potentially influenced by far too many LucasArts titles at an early age, once thought he’d grow up to be a mighty pirate. However, after several interventions with close friends and family members, you’re now much more likely to see his name attached to the bylines of tech articles. While not maintaining a double life as an aspiring writer by day and indie game dev by night, you’ll find him sat in a corner somewhere muttering to himself about microtransactions or hunting down promising indie games on Twitter.