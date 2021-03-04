PS5 and Xbox Series X|S restock at Walmart today — Don't miss it! [Update]

Update 3/4, 4:18 PM EST: Yet another round of PS5 restocks is due to arrive at 4:20 PM EST. So if you missed out earlier keep trying!

Another PS5 and Xbox Series X|S restock is coming to Walmart today! The Xbox Series X|S will be up first at 2:30 PM EST today with the PS5 consoles starting at 3 PM EST.

The new consoles aren't quite as impossible to find as they once were, but supplies are definitely still constrained with restocks still disappearing in minutes. If you are still in the market for the Xbox Series X|S or PS5 we've got the quick links below to make sure you are ready the moment they go up for sale.

PS5 and Xbox Series X|S at Walmart

Unlike some other retailers, Walmart hasn't implemented any kind of queuing system for these restocks, so use the links above and have your finger on the refresh button as it's first-come, first-served.

With scalpers, bots and other consumers still clamoring to get their hands on these consoles the demand remains high and various supply chain shortages look like they could prevent console production from keeping up through at least the rest of 2021, so don't want to miss this chance to get yours.