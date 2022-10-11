Prime Early Access Sale gaming deal: Acer Predator Helios 300 RTX 3060 laptop bundle for $965

Acer's Predator Helios 300 is worth considering if you're on the prowl for a high-performance gaming laptop.

Amazon currently offers the RTX 3060 Acer Predator Helios 300 with Predator Rolltop Gaming Backpack for $965 (opens in new tab). Typically, this bundle would cost you $1,430, so that's $465 in savings.

This is one of the best Prime Early Access Sale gaming laptop deals from the sale.

Acer Predator Helios 300 Bundle: $1,430 $965 @ Amazon

Save $465 on the Acer Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop bundle. This bundle includes an Acer Predator Helios gaming laptop and Acer Predator Rolltop back pack. The machine in this deal packs a 15.6-inch, (1920 x 1280) 144Hz display, 2.3-GHz Intel Core i7-11800H 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. For graphics handling, it has RTX 3060 GPU with 6GB of dedicated memory.

That's more than plenty of muscle for today's demanding PC games, multitasking, and video streaming.

In our Acer Predator Helios 300 review, we praised its strong performance, graphics and bright, colorful display. We were also impressed by its punchy keyboard. In one test, the Helios 300 ran 40 CPU-draining Google Chrome tabs, five of which played 1080p videos — without breaking a sweat. Our review unit ran on a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor. We expect the laptop in this deal to be on par if not surpass its predecessor.

At 14.3 x 10.5 x 0.8 inches and weighing 5.5 pounds, the Helios 300 is heavier than its competitors, the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (3.5 pounds and 12.8 x 8.6 x 0.7 inches), Gigabyte Aorus 15G (4.9 pounds, 14 x 9.8 x 1 inches) and MSI GE66 Raider 2020 (5.3 pounds, 14.1 x 10.5 x 0.9 inches.

Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale offers holiday deals from now through Oct. 12. See our Prime Early Access Sale deals roundup for more Black Friday in October deals.