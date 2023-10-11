Best Prime Day storage deals: Seagate Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S hits cheapest price yet

Amazon Prime Day October is on through Oct. 11 at 11:59 p.m. PT and the storage deals are Black Friday cheap.

For a limited time, you can get the 1TB Seagate Storage Expansion Card for just $129 at Amazon. It normally retails for $219 so you’re saving $90 with this sale. This is the lowest price we’ve seen for this Xbox Series X|S expansion card.

It's one of the Prime Day storage deals you can get right now.

Today's best Seagate Storage Expansion deal

Seagate Storage Expansion Card: $279 $129 @ Amazon

Save $90 on the Seagate Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S. It adds 1TB of storage to your game drive without compromising graphics, latency and load times. If you're on the brink of maxing out your storage or want to prevent it, the Seagate Storage Expansion Card is a must.

Seagate’s Storage Expansion Card plays Xbox Series X|S lets you game seamlessly from the internal SSD or expansion card. Best of all, it doesn’t sacrifice graphics, latency, load times or frame rates. The expansion storage card in this deal adds 1TB to your console’s overall capacity, essentially doubling it. For $229 ($50 off), you can get the 2TB Seagate Storage Expansion Card .

Specific to next-gen Xbox consoles, it replicates the Xbox Velocity Architecture to provide faster load times and richer environments. The SSD's quick resume feature lets you launch new games within seconds either directly from the internal SSD or expansion card. The Seagate Storage Expansion Card's simple plug-and-play design makes it easy to set up and travel with your games.

If you've maxed out your Xbox Series X|S or want more wiggle room for games, the Seagate Storage Expansion Card is a wise choice.