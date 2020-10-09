Prime Day preview: Access select early deals this weekend

Amazon announced Friday that select early Prime Day deals will be available over the weekend. Starting on Sunday, October 11, Prime members can shop select early access deals on Amazon devices. Simply ask, “Alexa, what are my Prime Day deals?”

Prime Day officially starts Tuesday, October 13 at 12am PT/3am ET and will run for 48-hours. The two-day shopping event will offer over a million deals for Prime members around the globe. This gives bargain shoppers the opportunity to get a head start on their holiday shopping checklist. Select early Prime Day deals are available on Amazon's website right now with more on the way.

Amazon's Prime Day preview deals include 45% off Fire tablets. Prime members can get the Fire HD 10 for $79.99 ($70 off) and the Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet for just $59.99 ($40 off). These are the lowest prices we've ever seen for these Fire tablets. Among Amazon's upcoming deals are also the Kindle Paperwhite for $79.99 ($50 off) and the Kindle Kids Edition for $74.99 ($35).

And if you want to improve your home WiFi coverage, you can get the eero Mesh WiFi system for just $174 ($75 off).

Prime Day isn't all about Amazon hardware. Nintendo Switch owners will be able to rack up on games with up to 33% on select titles. Amazon is also slashing up to 36% off on a one-year membership of Nintendo Switch Online family membership + SanDisk 128GB memory card.

These deals could sell out quickly, so be sure to sign up for Amazon's free 30-day trial of Prime at amazon.com/primeday. Prime members can also access early Prime Day device deals on Monday, October 12 at 12pm PT / 3pm ET.