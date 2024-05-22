Where to preorder the Surface Laptop 7 Copilot+ AI PC

Announced Monday at Microsoft Build the Surface Laptop 7 is now up for preorder starting at $999 at Best Buy and other retailers. Microsoft's new Windows AI laptop is available in 13.8-and 15-inch models, powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Series chip and Windows 11 Copilot+

The Surface Laptop 7 is such a quantum leap over its predecessor that Microsoft skipped the 6th generation moniker. Over the previous-gen Surface Laptop 5, the Surface Laptop 7 promises 80% faster performance and double the battery life.

Beyond faster response times, Copilot+ PC features enhanced security for peace of mind Recall to find docs, emails, websites, and more quickly. Business pros, students, and creators benefit from other nifty AI capabilities like enhanced video calls, image editing, and real-time translation and transcription.

The base model Surface Laptop 7 features a 13.8-inch (2304 x 1536) 120hz PixelSense touchscreen, Snapdragon X Plus 10-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Qualcomm Adreno GPU, and 256GB SSD. Ideal for multitasking, running demanding applications, and casual gaming. It's worth considering if you're due for a new personal computer.

Preorders ship to meet the Surface Laptop 7's June 18 release date.

Preorder Microsoft Surface Laptop 7

Preorder Microsoft Surface Laptop 7: $999 @ Best Buy

You can now preorder the new Surface Laptop 7 starting from $999 at Best Buy. This innovative Copilot+ PC aims to transform the way you create and communicate. Powering the Surface Laptop 7 is Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Plus CPU with 45 trillion operations per second of NPU power. It includes 1 free month of Xbox Game Plus Ultimate (valued at $17) and a free 6-month subscription of Trend Micro Internet Security + Antivirus (valued at $30). Features: 13.8-inch (2304 x 1536) PixelSense

touchscreen with 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon X Plus 10-core CPU, Qualcomm Adreno GPU, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Windows 11 Home with Copilot+

