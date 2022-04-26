Poco F4 GT announced: 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 power and a 120W HyperCharge

Xiaomi bursts out onto the scene today with its new Poco F4 GT, a €599 "Apex flagship" Android phone boasting a 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, 120W HyperCharge, a 120Hz AMOLED display and magnetic pop-up triggers made for the gamer on the go.



Announced during the Xiaomi brand's Poco livestream, along with the Poco Buds Pro Genshin Impact Edition and Poco Watch, the F4 GT claims to deliver the "apex of power" with increased CPU performance by 20% and GPU performance by up to 50%, along with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

Poco F4 GT

The Poco F4 GT will be available in Europe Starting APril 28, coming in two variations including 8GB + 128GB at €599 and 12GB + 256GB at €699. It comes in three colors: Stealth Black, Knight Silver, and Cyber Yellow. The F4 GT is expected to be available in the UK in late May, along with full pricing details. As for the US, like the Poco X4 Pro 5G, availability is a bit of an open question.

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

There's no doubt Poco's latest phone packs power, coming equipped with a 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 seen on many flagship Android phones, LiquidCool Technology 3.0 to keep the phone nice and cool under pressure, a Qualcomm Adreno GPU, LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage, and MIUI 13 based on Android 12. So far, so good.



The F4 GT has been made for gaming, with a 6.67-inch FHD+ (2400x1080) flat AMOLED DotDisplay with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 480Hz touch sampling rate. It also supports HDR10+ and DCI-P3 wide color gamut, along with Xiaomi's signature "1,07 billion colors" to make what you play and watch pop.



Weighing 0.46 pounds with dimensions of 6.3 x 3.01 x 0.3 inches, the phone also comes packed with magnetic pop-up triggers for a better gaming experience. Apparently, they can handle 1.5 million presses and can be customized for daily use as a shortcut to activate the camera, screen recording, or flashlight.



Speaking of cameras, expect a 64MP IMX686 main shooter with a ƒ/1.9 aperture, 8MP ultra-wide camera (ƒ/2.2), and a 2MP macro camera (ƒ/2.4). You'll also get a 20MP front camera with a ƒ/2.4 aperture.



Another highlight is Xiaomi's 120W HyperCharge, which we've seen on the Xiaomi 12 Pro, and a 4,700mAh battery. The Poco F4 GT claims to "replenish its battery to 100% in only 27 minutes," and judging by our tests with the Xiaomi 12 Pro, it will likely boast impressive battery life and charging.



We can't wait to get our hands on the Poco F4 GT, especially with the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 power it boasts at a (hopefully) more affordable price range when it arrives in more regions. Stay tuned for that review, and in the meantime, check out the best smartphones on the market right now.