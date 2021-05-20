Pixel 6 Pro may get this massive camera upgrade — latest renders reveal more

Pixel 6 leaks are heating up after a significant collection of renders surfaced last week showing off a potential new design for the next-generation Pixel.

Today, we have a new series of renders along with some actual specs for the Pixel 6 Pro courtesy of reliable tipster @Onleaks in partnership with Digit.in. These new shots mirror the design we saw last week while giving a more in-depth look at the device (via 9to5Google).

The biggest news is the size of the display on the Pixel 6 Pro, a 6.67-inch curved display, which would be the largest we've ever seen on a Pixel device. The full dimensions were given as well at 6.5 x 3 x 0.35 inches. That last measurement should alleviate concerns about past Pixel battery life, as the Pixel 6 Pro is as thick as the Galaxy S21 Ultra which has a 5000mAh battery.

Before dropping the XL version of the device entirely with the Pixel 5, the Pixel 4 XL was the high watermark in terms of Pixel screen size at 6.3 inches. Speaking of dropping the "XL" version, this leak also confirms that "Pixel 6 Pro" is the planned name for the product. One quibble the new renders have with the previous renders is a slightly more prominent bottom bezel, but they are otherwise identical.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: @OnLeaks / Digit.in) Pixel 6 Pro renders based on alleged leaked details

There is still no word on the screen size of the standard Pixel 6, however, somewhere in the range of 6-6.2-inches would seem right based on the side-by-side images from the previous leak.

The other significant new detail is that the telephoto lens is a periscope zoom lens, similar to what we've seen from Samsung for the past couple of generations. The renders, which are allegedly based on real images of the device, clearly show the familiar periscope lens design for that third camera. Finally, an unknown sensor is seen next to the LED flash, possibly a depth sensor of some sort.

The leaker also gave the thickness of the phone at the camera bump, 0.45 inches or 0.1 inches thicker than the phone itself. That's not terribly surprising given the images, but it's much larger than what you see on the iPhone 12 Pro Max or even the rumored larger camera array on the iPhone 13. On the plus side, with it running the full width of the phone, it will at least sit evenly on a table.