Pixel 6 may offer faster wireless charging than Samsung Galaxy or iPhone

The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are a quantum leap forward from last year's Pixel 5 hardware. Among the numerous updates that are both rumored and confirmed is faster charging.

Until today, that was limited to the upgraded wired charging speeds, but a new leak from Android Police has revealed an alleged retail listing for a Google Pixel stand that supports 23W fast wireless charging.

That's almost double the wireless charging speed of the Pixel 5, which maxed out at 12W. It's also a step up from what is present offered by both Samsung and Apple; the Galaxy phones and iPhone only support 15W wireless charging.

All of these pale in comparison to the OnePlus Warp Charge 50 Wireless Charger, which despite its cumbersome name, delivers unbelievably fast charging on the OnePlus 9 Pro; it can charge from 0-100% in just 43 minutes.

(Image credit: Android Police)

Pixel fans that passed on the Pixel 5a to hold out for a flagship offering from the company probably can't get any more hyped for these phones at this point. However, the leaks just keep on coming and have been almost uniformly positive.

The good news is that we shouldn't have much longer to wait on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, with different rumors suggesting an announcement anywhere from mid-September to mid-October.