Oppo X 2021 rollable smartphone revealed in hands-on video — release date could be soon

Rollable smartphones are all the rage in 2021. While Oppo's handset was considered a concept, some new hands-on videos reveal that the Oppo X 2021 is very much real, and we can't get enough of how the smartphone keeps unrolling.



As seen on two tech YouTuber channels, Brandon Le Proktor and allroundpc, the Oppo X 2021 shows off its unique rolling mechanism to smoothly expand its screen, seamlessly changing its format whether it's on the home screen or browsing the web when changing display size.

Oppo X 2021: What we know

Screenshot of the Oppo X 2021 by Brandon Le Proktor (Image credit: Brandon Le Proktor )

The Oppo X 2021 was revealed back in November (via TechRadar) as a concept, featuring an OLED flexible screen that measures 6.7-inches and 7.4-inches when unrolled. As the videos show us, the display will unroll by double-clicking a "magic" side button on the phone.

However, on Oppo's site, it also suggests that the phone can extend or retract by swiping up to unroll, Swiping down, or double-clicking to retract. The side-button will also have a fingerprint scanner to unlock the smartphone.



While Oppo's rollable can expand the screen, it will also supposedly feature "Parallel Space Mode," which acts as dual displays for applications such as Facebook or Twitter, giving the rollable a few more perks rather than just an expandable screen.



The smartphone will use a mix of a sliding frame and a fixed frame, so the display will still be supported by a frame even when it's unrolled. You wouldn't want to easily snap, you know.



As for the camera setup, the Oppo 2021 X will boast three cameras, including two Spot TOF 3D cameras for AR or VR capabilities, along with a 48MP main camera. It will also use Oppo's customized ColorOS interface to make the most of each display size. From what we can see in the hands-on previews, adjusting the sizes while using apps was smooth.



While there has yet to be any official release date for Oppo's rollable, seeing it in a couple of hands-on videos means it could be a lot closer to a mainline release, and if the name of the phone is anything to go by, it could even be in 2021.



Rollable phone hype has been on the rise since LG showed off its rollable smartphone at CES 2021, even though we may never see it since LG may be exiting the smartphone market. However, more contenders are now popping up, with Samsung making rollable and slideable displays.