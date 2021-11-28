Best OnePlus 9 Cyber Monday deals 2021

The OnePlus 9 is a solid upgrade and a more budget-friendly Samsung flagship alternative. Cyber Monday deals are in full swing and retailers are putting their best OnePlus 9 Cyber Monday deals out there, and there's never been a better time to upgrade your phone.

Cyber Monday is one of the best times to buy a new phone and the OnePlus 9 is one of the best smartphones around. It features a 6.5-inch (2400 x 1080) AMOLED 120Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 CPU and 8GB of RAM. For all your apps and important files, it offers 128GB of storage.

In our OnePlus 9 review, during testing, we were impressed by the phone's fantastic performance. We also loved its bright, vivid 120Hz display and battery life which clocked over 11 hours on our Laptop Mag Battery Test. We gave the OnePlus 9 an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and our coveted Editor's Choice award.

Design-wise, the OnePlus 9 features a glass construction and a barely visible OnePlus logo on the rear. There's a volume rocker on the left edge and an iPhone-like ring/vibrate/silent slider on the right.

At 6.3 x 2.9 x 0.32 inches and 6.8 ounces, the OnePlus is on par with the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy S20 FE (6.29 x 2.93 x 0.33 inches, 6.7 ounces) and 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max (5.8 x 2.8 x 0.29 inches, 6.7 ounces).

Cyber Monday 2021 fell on November 26 and we saw tons of excellent deals on today’s most coveted tech. Need a phone right away? Check out the best OnePlus 9 deals below and visit our Cyber Monday phone deals hub for more.

OnePlus Cyber Monday deals