OnePlus 8T makes its first appearance in Android 11 Developer Preview

OnePlus is one of the most well-liked smartphone manufacturers among ardent Android fans. The company's most recent release, the OnePlus 8 Pro, garnered an Editor's Choice award from our sister site Tom's Guide and its OnePlus Buds earned solid marks from us particularly for those that carry a OnePlus smartphone.

Every fall, the company traditionally releases a "T" follow-up to its spring flagship smartphone. The new device offers some slight updates and design changes and courtesy of the Android 11 Developer Preview for the OnePlus 8 series, we may have just gotten our first look at the OnePlus 8T (via AndroidCentral).

The render doesn't offer us too much to go on with just the straight-on view, but overall it doesn't stray far from the design of the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. The biggest difference appears to be a flat-screen design in favor of the curved edge, something similar to what we saw from Samsung between the Galaxy Note 20 and the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

Otherwise, the hole-punch front-facing camera appears to be in an identical location. And with the exception of some of the bezels now visible in a front view due to the flat screen they remain extremely minimal.

Again, this is to be expected for the "T" release for OnePlus, design revisions are primarily restricted to the new numbered releases each spring.

While this leak was limited to the render, previous rumors have suggested that the 8T will make the jump to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus, the same processor found in the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus and Galaxy Note 20 series.

There has been little else in the way of rumors for the OnePlus 8T and OnePlus 8T Pro just yet, but with a release expected in the fourth quarter of this year, we expect the leaks and rumors to keep building.