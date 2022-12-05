OnePlus 11 'official' images leak reveal design, specs, and color options

The OnePlus 11 is expected to launch soon, but a new leak has revealed "official" images of its design and color options, along with its rumored specs. What's more, it seems the company will be dropping the "Pro" this time around.



Partnering with notable leaker OnLeaks on Twitter, tech site GadgetGang revealed an "official press release" image of the upcoming OnePlus 11, which is expected to launch in the first quarter of 2023. According to the image, the OnePlus 11 appears to take a lot of design cues from the previous OnePlus 10 Pro, albeit with a more circular influence.

(Image credit: OnLeaks / GadgetGang)

Instead of the squared-off camera housing on the OnePlus 10 Pro, it appears the OnePlus 11 will have a circular camera bump with three lenses and a LED flash spaced like a square. Plus, you can expect the "Hasselblad" logo in the center this time.



According to the report, the camera array will retain its usual black look and may use "glossy material" to make up the bump. As for color options, expect Forest Emerald and Volcanic Black. No other colors were shown, but OnePlus may show off a few more options when its next flagship is officially revealed.



This isn't the first time we've seen leaked renders of the OnePlus 11, as OnLeaks partnered up with Smartprix and 91Mobiles earlier this year to show off more renders, too. However, this image leak is claimed to be "official," meaning this could be a sneak peek at the colors and design we'll see soon.

OnePlus 11 leaked specs

The report also shows what the OnePlus 11 is expected to be equipped with, including the recently announced Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. OnePlus officially announced (via Trusted Reviews) it would be "the first to carry the second-generation Snapdragon 8 mobile platform.”



As previous rumors have claimed, we can also expect a 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED display, up to 16GB of RAM, and a 5,000mAh battery capacity with 100W charging. So far, so flagship.

(Image credit: Smartprix)

The triple camera system is tipped to include a 50MP primary sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide lens, and a 32MP 2x telephoto lens. What's more, we're also expecting a 16MP selfie camera.



The OnePlus 11 is expected to be an impressive flagship, and it may launch in a matter of weeks if rumors are to be believed. While we wait for its inevitable announcement, check out our thoughts on the OnePlus 10T.