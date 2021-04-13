Oculus Quest is hosting a special 2 Chainz performance in VR — mark your calendars for 4/20

Venues on Oculus Quest is set to host a special VR performance from rapper 2 Chainz. According to the announcement, Oculus VR is very aware of the date it's set to premiere.



The Grammy award-winning artist will be taking to the virtual stage in an exclusive performance on the Oculus Quest, as the blog post phrases it, "on April 20 (heh)." Intriguing.

For Oculus Quest 2 owners, this means you'll get to jam to 2 Chainz tunes with other fans in a virtual space on Tuesday, April 20 at 6 p.m. PT/ 9 p.m. ET.



Fans can interact in the Venues lobby before, during, and after the show. If you miss the performance or want to experience it all over again, you can catch a replay of the VR concert on Oculus TV and Venues.



This will be the fourth show as part of a six-concert series in partnership with Norwegian subscription-based music service TIDAL. Other artists including Charli XCX, DJ Snoopadelic a.k.a Snoop Dogg, and The Roots have already performed on the VR platform.



Venues on the Oculus Quest released last year, although it is still in early access beta. It's free to download and features the ability for users to watch different live concerts, sports, comedy, and more with others in VR.



Oculus also recently announced its first-ever Oculus Gaming Showcase taking place on April 21. So, jam with 2 Chainz and prepare for some VR gaming announcements the very next day.