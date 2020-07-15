Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons get mysterious update: How to update now

The Nintendo Switch has yet another update in store for its users, and this one concerns the Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons. Update Version 10.1.0 provides "General system stability improvements to enhance the user's experience."

We have no clue what that could possibly mean, but the update does require you to update your Joy-Cons, so here's the easiest way to do that.

Step 1: Attach your Joy-Cons to the Nintendo Switch.

Step 2: Click on "System Settings" located on the Main Menu.

Step 3: Scroll down to "Controllers and Sensors."

Step 4: Select "Update Controllers."

If you don't see the update, you might have to update your console first.

You can find more information on Nintendo's website about the update, but honestly, it doesn't say much. All we know is that it's intended to improve some sort of functionality with the Joy-Cons.