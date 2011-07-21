New Ways to Keep Yourself Organized with Cocoon's Sleeve²

Cocoon's Sleeve², an update to the company's first sleeve, is ideal for MacBook and MacBook Pro users who have treated themselves to an iPad. This messenger bag weighs about 1.5-pounds and offers two major compartments--a big padded one for the MacBook 13-inch and another in the front sized for a 10-inch tablet such as the iPad 2. The Sleeve² is available from Cocoon for $69.99.

The included Grid-It organizer caught our attention first, thanks to its unique organizational design. A hard, curved sheet of plastic encased in padded nylon and covered on one side with a system of cross-hatched elastic bands, the organizer is a simple and elegant way to keep all your miscellaneous accessories from floating around inside your bag.

Cell phone, iPod, mouse, headphones, and powercords fit easily (just pull up a strap and slip in whatever you need), and the rubber grips hold items firmly in place. GridIt is removable, so when we wanted to drop some weight we just took it out.

The Sleeve² is not as sleek or stylish as other Apple notebooks and accessories, but it is durable and well-padded. Two straps on the back makes carrying it by hand a breeze and the iPad compartment can work as just a 'Grid' compartment. The case comes in black and red and is made of Deflexion, a shock-absorbing textile. Compartments are unlined with a soft plush material, but the 'Grid' keeps things organized.

Overall, it's a simple, roomy case with great functionality.