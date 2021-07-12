New iPad mini 2021 expected to launch this fall

Apple is expected to announce its next-gen iPad mini in fall 2021, with rumors indicating the tech giant's smallest tablet will be getting a significant redesign with a bigger display and upgraded performance.



The iPad mini 2021 had originally been predicted to launch in March during Apple's WWDC 2021 event, but it is now slated to be released as soon as this September, according to Bloomberg (via MacRumors). This further supports Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo's claim that fans should expect the updated tablet in the second half of this year.

Best Apple deals on all the top products

iPad Pro 2022: Price, release date, specs, and more

iPad Buying Guide: iPad Air vs. iPad Pro vs. iPad mini

The 6th-generation iPad mini is expected to be getting a major design overhaul, too. According to Japanese site Mac Otakara, the tablet may boast an 8.4-inch display with thin bezels, which will supplant the current 7.9-inch panel.



While there's the possibility of it being equipped with a mini-LED display panel, OLED displays are rumored to be coming to Apple's line of smaller tablets. the hugely-favored display panels are cheaper than mini-LED panels, so it appears Apple will stick to using OLED to keep the price down on the iPad mini, iPad Air, and original iPad.



Apple's upcoming miniature tablet may come installed with a more capable processor. Predicted by the Chinese site MyDrivers.com, the iPad mini 6 will run on at least an A13 chip.



The A13 seems like a good candidate considering the 2020 iPad has an A12 SoC while the hugely popular iPad Air 2020 runs on the A14. Being priced between those two models, it would make sense for Apple to opt for the A13. It may also rely on a Lightning connector instead of a USB-C port.

All eyes on Apple this September

There is a slew of Apple products anticipated to be announced during Apple's rumored event this fall, which is expected to take place on September 21.



Along with the iPad mini, Apple's latest line of iPhone 13 models is expected to drop, as well as the redesigned 14-inch MacBook Pro and 16-inch MacBook Pro models. The AirPods 3 and Apple Watch 7 are in the mix, too.



Apple doesn't usually put all of its eggs in one basket, which means some of these devices may instead be announced in a blog post sometime before or after the event. Still, it looks like we're in for a busy year of Apple products.