New iOS 17 Apple Wallet rumor: This new feature will help you stay on top of things

iOS 17 rumors are still trickling in as WWDC 2023 inches closer, and according to a new report from Bloomberg journalist and Apple leaker Mark Gurman, there's more gossip about the revamped iOS 17 Apple Wallet app.

Last month, we gushed about how Apple Wallet may be poised to have a new look, including new sorted tabs for better organization and a convenient new search bar. However, as it turns out, more useful features may be coming to Apple Wallet, giving users more details beyond Apple Pay.

The iOS 17 Apple Wallet may show third-party balance info

As it stands now, Apple Wallet users can only view their Apple Card balance in the app, however, there's a chance that iOS 17 will change this. According to Gurman, Apple is reportedly planning on allowing users to see their balances of other non-Apple credit cards, making it easier to track everything all in one hub. Staying on top of your cards should be a breeze.

Apple Pay (Image credit: Apple)

Gurman hinted that Apple is seeking to delve deeper into the fintech market, so this new feature would tie in well with the Cupertino-based tech giant's mission. As MacRumors pointed out, however, this expanded feature may only be available for U.S. users at launch.

This is all just speculation, of course. We won't know for sure until we hear from the horse's mouth. And as it turns out, the "horse" is due to drop its silence on Monday, June 5 at 10 a.m. PT at WWDC 2023. (Here's how to watch WWDC for yourself.)

For more information on scuttlebutt about the next major iOS update, check out our oft-updated iOS 17 rumor hub.