New Instagram update to delete shopping tab from navigation bar

An Instagram update in the near future will overhaul the app's user experience. The redesign is scheduled for next month, when an Instagram update will roll out to a projected 127.2 million users.

The revamp makes changes to the Instragam's navigation. "We're simplifying the nav," Instagram CEO Mosseri said in an Instragam video post Monday. The tabs from left to right will include dedicated icons for Home, Search, Create, Reels, and profile. While the overhaul removes the Shop tab from the home screen, Instagram users can still shop via Feed, Stories, Reels, and ads.

So why is this Instagram update happening? As Mosseri explains, "We're trying to bring people together over what they love." The newly simplified Instragm aims to inspire creativity, help people discover new things they love, and better connect with their social circle as a result.

This major Instagram update is expected to launch in February.