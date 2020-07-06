New HP Spectre x360 15 now $250 off — forget the XPS 15

The HP Spectre x360 15, a 2-in-1 laptop, makes for a great Dell XPS 15 alternative. This premium HP laptop usually comes with a high price tag, however, an excellent deal we found will save you hundreds.

Currently, Microsoft, has the HP Spectre 360 15 2020 on sale for $1,329. Normally, this laptop would set you back $1,579, so that's $250 in savings. It's the lowest price we've seen for this configuration.

It's one of the best laptops deals you can score right now.

HP Spectre x360 15 2020 2-in-1: was $1,499 now $1,329 @ Microsoft

The latest HP Spectre x360 15 2-in-1 (15-eb0043dx) is one of the best 2-in-1 laptops around. This model on sale packs a 15.6-inch 4K touchscreen, a 2.6-GHz 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10750H 6-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and an MX330 GPU. View Deal

Boasting powerful specs and a flexible design, the HP Spectre x360 15 2020 is one of the best laptops to buy.

The Spectre x360 in this deal packs a 15.6-inch, 4K (3840 x 2160) touchscreen, a 2.6-GHz 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10750H 6-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and an MX330 GPU.

Its 360-degree hinge lets you easily convert it into stand, tent or tablet mode as needed.

Although we didn't review this exact laptop, we went hands-on with the similar 4K OLED HP Spectre x360 15 at CES 2020. We were impressed by its slim design, gorgeous 4K display, and comfortable keyboard.

The HP Spectre x360 15 2020 is a smaller version of last year's model. It retains the same stunning Dark Ash Silver finish hood with copper luxe accents and sleek diamond-cut edges.

For your connectivity needs, it's equipped with an HDMI port, a headphone jack, a Thunderbolt 3 port, a USB-C port, and a USB Type-A port. There's also a microSD card slot on board for file backups and transfers.

At 4.2 pounds, and 14.2 x 8.9 x 0.8-inches, the 2020 HP Spectre x360 15 is lighter and smaller than the 2019 Spectre x360 15 (4.6 pounds and 14.2 x 9.8 x 0.8 inches) and Lenovo Yoga C940 (4.4 pounds and 14 x 9.4 x 0.7~0.8 inches).

It's also lighter but slightly thicker than the Dell XPS 15 (4.5-pounds, 13.6 x 9.1 x 0.7-inches).

You might want to invest in a laptop docking station if you need expanded port options. As for battery life, for a 4K display and a discrete graphics card, the Spectre x360 has stellar battery life.

So if you're looking for a 15-inch laptop for photo editing and other demanding tasks, the Spectre x360 15 is a solid choice. There's no telling how long this deal will last, so be sure to grab it now while you still can.