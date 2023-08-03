New Google tool sends alerts if it discovers invasive info about you — how to use it

By Kimberly Gedeon
published

Have more control over your online footprint

Shocked man with text alert
(Image credit: Future/Getty Images/Maria Voronovich)

Nothing is worse than Googling yourself and discovering invasive information you wish you could erase. Fortunately, a collective sigh of relief rang around the world when Google debuted its "Results about you" tool last year. It lets users easily remove their phone number, home address, and email from Google Search.

On Thursday, Google announced that it's rolling out a few updates to the "Results about you" tool, including a new dashboard that alerts you of any web results displaying invasive information about you. 

How to access the updated "Results about you" tool

As mentioned, the updated "Results about you" tool gives you an overview of existing web results that are displaying your private information. On top of that, it will also send you notifications about any new results that have your contact information. 

Don't know how to access this tool? Follow the steps below.

1. Go to the Google app. (If you don't have it installed, you can get it here if you're an iPhone user or here if you're an Android owner.)

2. Tap on your Google account photo or icon on the top-right corner.

Google app account photo

Google app account photo (Image credit: Future)

3. Tap on Results about you. 

Google app account photo

Google app account photo (Image credit: Future)

Here, you should see a new dashboard that makes it easier for you to see a better overview of your online footprint, making the removal process more seamless. Again, you'll be notified about any new results about you, too.

If you don't see the new dashboard yet, don't worry. Google said it will roll out within the next few days, starting with U.S. users.

Keep in mind that while your information may be removed from Google Search, it will not be scrubbed from the internet. You'll have to reach out to the website directly for this.

Kimberly Gedeon
Kimberly Gedeon

Kimberly Gedeon, holding a Master's degree in International Journalism, launched her career as a journalist for MadameNoire's business beat in 2013. She loved translating stuffy stories about the economy, personal finance and investing into digestible, easy-to-understand, entertaining stories for young women of color. During her time on the business beat, she discovered her passion for tech as she dove into articles about tech entrepreneurship, the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) and the latest tablets. After eight years of freelancing, dabbling in a myriad of beats, she's finally found a home at Laptop Mag that accepts her as the crypto-addicted, virtual reality-loving, investing-focused, tech-fascinated nerd she is. Woot!