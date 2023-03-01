New Apple Mac mini M2 sees first drop — save $50

Apple's Mac mini M2 compact desktop PC is now discounted for the first time since its Jan. 2023 release. Amazon is currently selling the Apple Mac mini M2 for $549 (opens in new tab). It normally costs $599, so that's $50 in savings and marks a new price low for this Apple computer. If it sells out, B&H (opens in new tab) mirrors this discount.

It's also one of the best Apple deals we've tracked this season.

Apple's Mac mini M2 is one of the best compact desktop PCs for minimalists. The Mac mini on sale is powered by Apple's M2 8-core CPU alongside 8GB of RAM with a 10-core GPU. Your important files are stored on the PCs 256GB SSD.

In our Apple Mac mini M2 review, we gave it a high rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars for its its great performance, sleek, compact design and affordable price. It's the Editors' Choice mini PC.

We tested its performance by just about throwing everything and the kitchen sink at it. Our reviewer opened 65 Google Chrome tabs, a bunch of Google Docs, Sheets and Presentations, a few YouTube videos, Twitter, and Facebook. For good measure, we even tossed in a few news websites — and guess what? The Mini didn’t stutter or stammer.In our lab's Geekbench 5.5 overall performance test, the Mac Mini M2 scored 9,048. During the Handbrake test, it took the Mac Mini M2 6 minutes and 46 minutes to transcode a 4K video to 1080p.

Like M2-driven MacBook Pro 14 and MacBook Pro, the Mac Mini M2 runs on macOS Ventura optimized for performance. This smooth and intuitive operating system distributes tasks between the performance and efficiency cores. It also employs power management features to deliver optimal endurance.

Living up to its name, the Mac Mini M2 measures 7.8 x 7.8 x 1.4 inches and weighs a mere 2.6 pounds. That's lighter than many of today's laptops and small enough to fit in a backpack or purse. Port-wise, the Mac Mini M2 supplies you with 2 x Thunderbolt 4 ports, 2x USB Type A Ports, an HDMI port, and Ethernet port. There's also a 3.5mm headphone jack built-in.

So if you're looking for a mini PC that doesn't hog up too much workspace, the Mac mini M2 is a wise choice.