Act fast! Get $123 off this Netgear 4G LTE mobile hotspot

When you think of buying a good router, Netgear is usually a name toward the top of your list. The AirCard AC797 is no exception — providing a speedy, secure connection on-the-go (a convenient tie-in for a laptop-focussed publication).

But the AirCard gets even better with a discount as deep as $123. For a limited time at Amazon, you can buy one for just $106.99. That is the lowest price ever for this hotspot.

Netgear AirCard AC797: was $229.99, now $106.99 @ Amazon

Fast 4G LTE broadband wherever you are, the AirCard AC797 provides download speeds up to 400mbps with the ability to connect up to 15 devices. The 2930mAh battery will keep your WLAN network up for 11 hours and the AirCard is GSM unlocked — no need to worry about what network you’re on.View Deal

This GSM unlocked portable hotspot is easy to use and monitor thanks to the 1.8-inch LCD screen, and can provide up to 15 devices with a stable internet connection.

And with up to 400 Mbps download speeds, powered by a 2930mAh battery capable of running for 11 hours on one charge, this router provides fast internet wherever you are and won’t let you down.

While we may all be staying at home a lot more than usual, that doesn’t make a mobile hotspot less important. Plan ahead for when you can work on-the-go again, and even make the most of your mobile data package if the home broadband is too slow.