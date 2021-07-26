Nasty Windows 11 installers are infecting PCs with malware — download at your own risk

Cybersecurity analysts have discovered fake Windows 11 installers that are sneaking in malicious programs that include annoying adware and nasty password stealers. If you're looking to download Windows 11, be wary of scammers.



Spotted by Cybersecurity company Kaspersky, cybercriminals have developer malicious Windows 11 installers that look similar to the regular Windows installation wizard, with a convincing executable file called "86307_windows 11 build 21996.1 x64 + activator.exe." However, it's hiding other unpleasant threats.

Windows 11 release date, beta download, features and more

Microsoft Windows 11 preview: This Mac user is tempted to switch

Best laptop deals in 2021

According to the report, the executable is set up to download another one in the form of a download manager. This one includes a license agreement, making it look more official, stating it would install some sponsored programs. Once users click agree, they are met with anything from adware to password-stealing malware.

(Image credit: Kaspersky)

Kaspersky did not state if anyone had been affected by the malicious installer. Windows 11 will be officially available to all Windows 10 users for free later this year, so don't be tricked into downloading installers from untrustworthy websites.



For those interested in checking out Windows 11 without being tricked, it is now available for those who signed up for the Windows Insider Program. You can register and download the preview build over on Microsoft's official site.



A Windows 11 beta is set to launch starting in July so testers can get their hands on the operating system and provide valuable feedback before the worldwide launch. To stay clear of any malware threats, be sure to install the upcoming OS from Microsoft's official site. In the meantime, check out our thoughts in our Windows 11 preview.