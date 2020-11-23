Moto G7 Power for $129 is an absolute steal for this standout budget phone

If you're buying a smartphone for yourself or a loved one, but don't want to spend a fortune, then we have an early Black Friday deal just for you.

The Moto G7 Power is now $130 at Amazon, which is almost 50% off its MSRP and about $50 lower than you'll usually find it. This budget phone delivers solid performance and absolutely world-class battery life with a 5,000 mAh battery that rivals any of the top flagships.

There are already plenty of Black Friday phone deals, but this is by far the best deal we've seen on a budget smartphone.

Moto G7 Power: Was $250 now $130 @ Amazon

Motorola's G7 Power is an excellent budget smartphone for the price. It has a 6.2-inch display, solid performance, and a massive 5,000 mAh battery that can easily get you through multiple days on a single charge. You aren't going to find a better option below $200.View Deal

Moto's G7 Power is one of the strongest options in the sub-$200 smartphone space and an amazing deal at $130. It doesn't skimp on screen size with a 6.2-inch display, making it an excellent option for watching videos.

However, the highlight of the G7 Power is its enormous 5,000 mAh battery that Motorola boasts can push it to 60-hours of usage, which might be a little excessive, but there's no question you are going well into a second day on a charge. By comparison, even the $1,299 Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra comes up shy of that mark with a 4,500 mAh battery.

While it doesn't sport a massive collection of lenses on the back, the single 12MP wide-angle provides the best images of any smartphone in the sub-$300 market, according to our colleagues at Tom's Guide.

If you are in the market for a budget smartphone and want to stay at around $100, this is almost certainly going to be the best deal to be had throughout Black Friday this year.

Black Friday falls on November 27 and we expect to see tons of deals on the industry's best mobile tech. Be sure to bookmark our Black Friday 2020 deals hub for this year's best Black Friday discounts.