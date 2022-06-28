Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak new trailer, roadmap and demo out now

Nintendo just aired its latest Mini Direct this morning, revealing a number of titles, including Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak. There's not only a new trailer, but a free title update, a roadmap for continued updates, and new demo for the DLC that is out now for the Nintendo Switch.

Check out everything coming to Monster Hunter Rise in 2022.

Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak info

So, of course Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak launches in just two days, on June 30, but you can download a demo for the expansion right now on the Nintendo Switch. Additionally, Rise owners are getting the first free title update, introducing the monsters Bazelgeuse and Lucent Naracuga, and a new locale called Forlorn Arena, which is set to launch in August.

In the Fall, we'll see more new monsters, subspecies of monsters, and powered-up versions of current monsters. Then in the Winter, even more monsters will show up. Capcom won't stop giving us monsters. These title updates are planned to continue through 2023.

The Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak Deluxe Edition comes with the Dragonsbane layered armor set for your hunter, a C House set for your Palamute, and a F Devout set for your Palico. You'll also get gestures, poses, makeup, and a new hairstyle.

The pre-order bonus for Sunbreak includes a Loyal Dog Costume for your Palamute and a Striped Cat Costume for your Palico.