Mini-LED MacBook Air tipped to be on its way — arriving in 2022

Apple's rumored 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models aren't the only laptops getting a display redesign, as the tech giant's popular MacBook Air is also expected to get brand new mini-LED backlit displays — and we may see in next year.



According to reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo (via MacRumors), Apple is expected to release its next-generation MacBook Air in 2022 and it will come equipped with a 13.3-inch mini-LED display,

The rumored 2021 MacBook Pro line-up, expected to be revealed sometime in the third quarter of this year, is also set to feature the mini-LED technology. the updated display panel will bring significant improvements when it comes to brightness, contrast, black levels, and power efficiency.



If Apple's more affordable MacBook Air comes with a mini-LED upgrade, then it's looking to be a formidable laptop to beat. According to a recent leak, the next MacBook Air will be packed with Apple's updated silicon chip: M2.



That's not all, as reports also indicate it will feature Thunderbolt 4 ports, updated MagSafe charging technology similar to the old MagSafe on pre-2016 MacBook Pro models, and come in an array of colors much like the new iMac line that were revealed at Apple's Spring Loaded event.

No to OLED

This isn't the first we've heard of Apple's mini-LED MacBook Air dropping in 2022, as Kuo previously claimed we would see one, along with an OLED iPad Air by 2022. Now, it appears Apple's next laptop will arrive towards the middle of next year.



While we may see OLED in Apple's tablet, don't expect it in any MacBooks anytime soon. Kuo states upcoming MacBooks won't have OLED displays due to burn-in concerns.



There's plenty to look forward to, especially seeing as the current M1 MacBook Air is already a near-perfect laptop. Still, Apple is always tight-lipped when it comes to rumors and speculations, so take this all in with a grain of salt.