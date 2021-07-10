New MacBook Air leak reveals CPU — and no, it's not the M1X

The 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro are rumored to be fast approaching to the delight of impatient Apple fans, but scuttlebutt about redesigned MacBook Air reveals that it will require a little more waiting.

According to Twitter leaker Dylan (@dylandkt), the next-generation MacBook Air will be released sometime during the first half of 2022. It will reportedly be packed with Apple's updated silicon chip: M2.

Just wanted to share some details on when to expect the next generation M2 (not the M1X which is reserved for the Pro Mac devices). This processor is on track to release in the first half of 2022 alongside the upcoming colorful Macbook (Air).July 5, 2021 See more

The Twitter leaker clarified that the M2 chip is not to be confused with the M1X processor, which will be purportedly featured inside the upcoming 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro. Dylan's MacBook Air tip substantiates Bloomberg's report early this year that claimed that the redesigned MacBook Air will be released long after the MacBook Pros.

In March, we reported that Ming-Chi Kuo also foresaw a 2022 release date for the MacBook Air, claiming that its display would feature the same mini LED technology as the iPad Pro.

The new MacBook Air will reportedly offer an array of colorful variants, similar to the new iMac line that was revealed at Apple's Spring Loaded event. As we mentioned in early May, popular leaker Jon Prosser announced that an Apple insider spilled the beans about the new colorful MacBook Air line. The source also gushed about a pale-blue prototype they spotted.

MacBook Air 2021 concept (Image credit: Ian Zelbo)

As usual, keep your grain of salt handy. We won't know for sure if Dylan and Jon Prosser's MacBook Air forecasts are accurate until we get an official announcement from Apple.