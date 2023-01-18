Meta Quest 2 deal throws in comfy Elite Strap for free

The latest Meta Quest 2 deal throws in a free accessory with your purchase. Formerly known as the Oculus Quest 2, it's one of the best VR headsets money can buy.

For a limited time, you can get the Meta Quest 2 for $399 with free Elite Strap (opens in new tab) (valued at $60) directly from Meta. The VR headset itself rarely sees a price cut, so a free Meta Quest 2 accessory is a welcome bonus. This is one of the best gaming deals we've tracked this month.

For a limited time, get a free Elite Strap (valued at $60) when you buy the Meta Quest 2 VR headset. Formerly known as the Oculus Quest 2, the Meta Quest 2 is the best VR headset for the price. It enhances everything we loved about the original Oculus Quest with its lightweight, comfortable fit, crisp graphics and expanded social and sharing features.

The Meta Quest 2 is the best headset for ages 13 and up. It features a (3664 x 1920) LCD display (1832 x 1920 per eye) with 90Hz fresh rate and at least 128GB of storage. Powering the headset is Qualcomm's Snapdragon XR2 SoC coupled with 6GB of RAM.

In our Oculus Quest 2 review, we loved its lightweight, comfortable fit and crisp graphics with little to no blur. It also won us over with its expanded social and sharing capabilities. We gave the Oculus Quest 2 an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and the hard-to-get Editor's Choice award.

This newer model Meta Quest 2 VR headset has higher resolution display and more powerful processor than the first release. With 6DOF, the headset tracks the movement of both your head and body, translating them in VR with realistic precision. At 17.4 ounces and 7.5 x 5.6 x 4 (strap folded in) inches, the Quest 2 is 10% lighter than its predecessor, which weighs 20.1 ounces and measures 8.7 x 7.6 x 4.1 inches.

If you want to step into the world of VR or surprise someone special, don't miss this deal. It ends Jan. 19, so act fast.