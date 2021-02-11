Megan thee Stallion to show her "savage" side — watch her kick ass in Mortal Kombat 11 livestream

Megan Thee Stallion already kicks butt in the pop-culture realm with hit songs like "Body" and "WAP" taking over TikTok, and now, the Grammy-nominated recording artist will show us how "savage" she truly is in an upcoming Mortal Kombat 11 livestream.

The "Savage" rapper is a fan of the brutal and bloody Mortal Kombat series, so Megan admirers can see the rising star in her element as she battles Fiona Nova of Achievement Hunter. Who will win? You'll have to tune in at 10 p.m. ET to watch the most epic female duel of the year.

Megan thee Stallion to open a can of whoop ass as Mileena in Mortal Kombat 11

Two years ago, Megan thee Stallion gave us a seductive hint of her love for Mortal Kombat when she dressed Mileena in a risqué Halloween costume that sent shockwaves throughout social media.

Last November, the "Cry Baby" rapper linked up with Warner Bros. Games for a Mortal Kombat 11 advertisement as part of the game's Kombat Pack 2 marketing campaign. In the provocative trailer, Megan adorned herself with Mileena's face covering and wielded the character's twin sai. The trailer garnered a whopping 2.2 million views to date.

With Megan pulling such amazing numbers for Mortal Kombat 11, it's no wonder that Warner Bros. is, once again, tapping into Megan's star power to increase Mortal Kombat 11's visibility and attract new fans.

"Attention hotties!" Megan said in a Tweet. "Watch me kick some ass as Hot Girl Mileena in #MKUltimate on 2/11 at 7PM PT!"

How to watch the Megan thee Stallion Mortal Kombat 11 livestream

You can watch Megan thee Stallion tear Fiona Nova apart on the Mortal Kombat YouTube channel or NetherRealm Studios Twitch channel at 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET on Feb. 11. Finish her!



Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate is now available. It offers the full Mortal Kombat 11 experience with Kombat Pack 2, which features new playable fighters: Rain, Mileena and Rambo. Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate also comes with the previously released Mortal Kombat 11 base game, Kombat Pack 1 and Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Expansion.