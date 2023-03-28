Meet the HP Victus 16: A gaming laptop that isn't just black and red

Are you tired of seeing black and red gaming laptops? Well, me too. That's where the HP Victus 16 comes in with its stylish new colors in Ceramic White, Performance Blue, and Mica Silver.

The new HP Victus 16 is slated to launch early this spring at a starting price of $1,049. That's not too bad depending on the specs.

HP Victus 16: What we know

You can configure the HP Victus 16 with an Intel 13th Gen Core i5 HX/H or Core i7 HX, or an AMD Ryzen 5-7640H/HS or Ryzen 7-7840H processor. You'll get the option for an Nvidia GeForce RTX in 4070 / 4060 / 4050 / 3050 variants.

When in comes to the display, you'll get a slew of options for the 16.1-inch panel. You can get the 1080p version in 60Hz, 144Hz, or 165Hz, and the 1440p screen in either 165Hz or 240Hz.

The HP Victus 16 just slightly shrunk its footprint from last year, coming in at 14.5 x 10.2 x 0.9 inches and 5.1 pounds. For ports, you can expect an HDMI port, one USB Type-C port, three USB Type-A ports, an ethernet port, an SD card slot, and a headphone jack.

You can even pick up a bigger battery for the HP Victus 16 than last year. You get the option between a 70Whr or 83Whr battery. It lasted only 4 hours and 12 minutes last year, so unless there's some major changes in other departments, I'm not sure that bumping to 83Whr is going to make a huge difference. However, I would do it anyway to squeeze as much time in as possible.

Outlook

I love it when gaming laptops, or really any laptop, goes beyond its norm with its colors. HP Victus 16 is tame, but it's better than being stuck with red and black, or black, or silver. At $1,049, the Victus 16 sounds pretty affordable, and depending how it rocks in terms of performance, might be a pretty good deal. Stay tuned for our full review of the HP Victus 16 later this year.