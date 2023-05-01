MacBook Pro with M1 Pro hits lowest price of the season, now $500 off

If you're looking for the best laptop for your demanding workload, the MacBook Pro with M1 Pro chip ticks all the right boxes. If you don't want to pay the Apple tax on the M2 MacBook Pro, the M1 MacBook Pro is the more affordable of the two.

Amazon currently offers the 1TB MacBook Pro 14 with M1 Pro chip for $1,999 (opens in new tab). Under normal circumstances, you'd expect to shell out $2,499 for this MacBook, so that's $500 in savings. This is the lowest price we've seen for configuration at Amazon and among the best MacBook deals we've seen this year.

In a similar deal, B&H offers the 512GB model MacBook Pro 14 with M1 Pro CPU for $1,699 ($300 off).

Apple M1 MacBook Pro 14: $2,499 $1,999 @ Amazon

Save $500 on the M1-powered Apple MacBook Pro 14. It features a 14.2-inch mini-LED backlit display and delivers up to 14 hours of battery life. The laptop is powered by Apple's M1 Pro 10-core chip coupled with 16GB of RAM and employs a 16-core GPU for graphics. In our M1 MacBook Pro 14 review, its elegant design, excellent performance and stellar battery life earned it a 4 out of 5 star rating. It's the Editor's Choice best laptop for power-users.

Apple's MacBook Pro with M1 Pro chip is the best laptop for power-users from students to business pros. The MacBook in this deal 14.2-inch (3024 x 1964) Liquid Retina XDR display, M1 Pro 10-core CPU, 16GB RAM and 1TB solid state drive. And with Apple's 16-core GPU inside, it effortlessly handles graphics intensive applications like video editing and photo editing.

In our Apple MacBook Pro 14 review, we love its sleek, elegant design, stunning display, and ample array of ports. It supplies you with 3 x Thunderbolt 4 ports, 1 x HDMI port, an SDXC card reader, headphone jack and MagSafe charger. We rate the M1 MacBook Pro 14 at a total of 4 out of 5-stars for its excellent performance and battery life. It's the Editor's Choice laptop for power-users.

In one test, we opened 70 Google Chrome tabs and a few YouTube videos and Twitch streams. The M1 MacBook Pro showed no signs of slowing down. On the Geekbench 5.4 overall performance test, it notched a score of 12,477. This wipes the floor with the premium laptop average of 4,906.

With a weight of 3.5 pounds and 0.6-inches thin, the MacBook Pro 14 is more portable than the competition. It lighter than the Dell XPS 15 (4.3 pounds, 13.6 x 9.1 x 0.7 inches), Microsoft Surface Studio (4 pounds, 12.7 x 9 x 0.8 inches) and Razer Blade 14 (3.9 pounds, 12.6 x 8.7 x 0.7 inches).

Now $500 off, MacBook Pro 14 with M1 Pro is less intimating if price had you timid before. MacBook discounts this steep are rare, so don't let this deal pass you by.