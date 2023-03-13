MacBook Pro M2 just dropped $100 in surprise Amazon deal

Apple's new MacBook Pro with M2 Pro chip is one of the best laptops to buy. It's also among the priciest. Luckily, we're beginning to see sporadic price drops on Apple's premium power-user friendly laptop.

Currently, Amazon offers the MacBook Pro with M2 Pro Chip for $1,899 (opens in new tab). B&H (opens in new tab) mirrors this deal. That's $100 below its regular price of $1,999 and $50 shy of Apple's Education Store pricing (opens in new tab). This is the second lowest price we've seen for this MacBook Pro at Amazon. It briefly fell to $1,799 ($200 off) for the first time in one of the best MacBook deals of the season.

If you want more power, B&H offers the MacBook Pro with M2 Max for $2,899 (opens in new tab) ($200 off) at B&H. Its biggest discount yet.

(opens in new tab) Apple 14" MacBook Pro M2 Pro: $1,999 $1899 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $100 on the new 2023 MacBook Pro M2 Pro. Apple's new pro-grade notebook packs a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, M2 Pro 10-core CPU, 16-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD. On board are three Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI port, SDXC card slot, headphone jack, and MagSafe 3 port. If it sells out, you can get it at B&H (opens in new tab) for the same price.

Apple's 2023 MacBook Pro is its best pro-grade MacBook release to date. This particular model on sale has a 14.2-inch (3024 x 1964) Liquid Retina XDR display, M2 Pro 10-core CPU, 16-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD.

As detailed in our MacBook Pro with M2 Pro chip review, it delivers impressive performance, over 14 hours of battery life and packs plenty of ports. We also love this latest MacBook Pro's vibrant, crisp display and outstanding speakers. We give the MacBook Pro with M2 Pro Chip an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars and our esteemed Editor's Choice award.

In Geekbench 5.4 overall performance tests, the 2023 MacBook with M2 Pro scored a high with 14,965. This beats the premium laptop average of 6,173 and scrapes competitors like the Asus ZenBook 14X (12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900H CPU, 11,142), Dell XPS 13 Plus (Intel Core i7-1280P CPU, 10,621) and the Acer Swift 5 (Core i7-1260P CPU, 9,859).

Weighing in at 3.5 pounds, and 0.6-inches thin, the MacBook Pro M2 Pro is heavyweight, yet fairly portable. It's slightly heavier but just as thin as the Asus ZenBook 14X OLED Space Edition (3.1 pounds, 0.6 inches), Dell XPS 13 Plus (2.7 pounds, 0.6 inches) and Acer Swift 5 (2.7 pounds, 0.6 inches). Connectivity-wise, the 2023 MacBook Pro 14 is outfitted with 3 x Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI port, headphone jack, and SDXC card reader.

As with all Apple deals, this likely won't last too long so grab it while you still can.