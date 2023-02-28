MacBook Pro with M2 Pro chip gets first price cut — save $200

The first 2023 MacBook Pro price drop is here, just a month after its release. So if you were hoping for a price break on Apple's latest laptop, this deal is meant for you.

Right now, you can get the MacBook Pro 14 with M2 Pro Chip for $1,799 (opens in new tab) at Amazon. It normally costs $1,999, so you're saving $200 with this deal. This marks the 2023 MacBook Pro's lowest price ever since its release earlier this year.

It's also one of the best MacBook deals out there right now.

Apple 14" MacBook Pro M2 Pro: $1,999 $1,799 @ Amazon

Save $200 on the new 2023 14-inch MacBook Pro M2 Pro. Apple's new pro-grade notebook packs a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, M2 Pro 10-core CPU, 16-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD. On board are three Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI port, SDXC card slot, headphone jack, and MagSafe 3 port.

Apple's 2023 MacBook Pro is the brand's most advanced pro-grade release and one of the best laptops to buy. The MacBook in this deal packs a 14.2-inch (3024 x 1964) Liquid Retina XDR display, M2 Pro 10-core CPU, 16-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD.

In our 2023 MacBook Pro M2 Pro review, we love its impressive performance, 14+ hour battery life and great port selection. We were also impressed by its vibrant, crisp display and outstanding speakers. We rate the MacBook Pro with M2 Pro Chip 4.5 out of 5-stars — backed by our hard-to-get Editor's Choice award.

In Geekbench 5.4 overall performance tests, the 2023 MacBook with M2 Pro scored a high with 14,965. This beats the premium laptop average of 6,173 and scrapes competitors like the Asus ZenBook 14X (12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900H CPU, 11,142), Dell XPS 13 Plus (Intel Core i7-1280P CPU, 10,621) and the Acer Swift 5 (Core i7-1260P CPU, 9,859).

Weighing in at 3.5 pounds, and 0.6-inches thin, the MacBook Pro M2 Pro is heavyweight, yet fairly portable. It's slightly heavier but just as thin as the Asus ZenBook 14X OLED Space Edition (3.1 pounds, 0.6 inches), Dell XPS 13 Plus (2.7 pounds, 0.6 inches) and Acer Swift 5 (2.7 pounds, 0.6 inches).

Connectivity-wise, the 2023 MacBook Pro 14 is outfitted with 3 x Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI port, headphone jack, and SDXC card reader.

Now $200 off, the 2023 MacBook Pro is worth considering if you're looking for a sub $1,800 laptop.