MacBook Pro M1 hits lowest price ever in never-before-seen deal

The MacBook Pro M1 is the ideal laptop for power-users, given its mighty performance and long battery life. And now, Apple's most powerful MacBook Pro yet just got an incredible discount.

For a limited time, you can get the base MacBook Pro M1 for $1,149.99 at Amazon. That's $150 off its $1,299 list price this configuration MacBook Pro M1's lowest price ever. It's also one of the best Apple deals we've seen all year. If you want more storage for your important files, Amazon also offers the 512GB MacBook Pro M1 for $1,349.99 ($150 off).

MacBook Pro M1 deal

Apple MacBook Pro M1 13" Laptop: was $1,299 now $1,150 @ Amazon

Right now, you can save $150 on the latest MacBook Pro M1. Besides Apple's M1 8-core CPU, it packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. It scored a rare 4.5 out of 5-star rating from us, making it one of the top laptops out there. If you require more storage, the 512GB MacBook Pro M1 is on sale for $1,349.99 ($150 off)View Deal

Apple's latest MacBook Pro M1 is one of the best laptops for photo and video editing. The MacBook in this deal packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) Retina display, Apple M1 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, an 8-core GPU, and 256GB SSD.

As we detail in our MacBook Pro M1 2020 review, we loved its lightning-fast SSD, comfortable Magic Keyboard, and stellar overall and gaming performance. We also found its battery life impressive, lasting 16 hours and 32 minutes on our Laptop Mag Battery Test. We gave the MacBook Pro M1 a 5 out of 5 star rating and the Editor's Choice award stamp of approval.

During real-world testing, the M1 MacBook Pro had more than enough muscle to tackle the heavy workloads we threw its way. Even with 50 tabs open in Google Chrome — running Tweetdeck, Slack, YouTube, Tidal, Gmail, Google Sheets, and Twitch, the MacBook Pro M1 didn't slow down.

Design-wise, MacBook Pro M1's design engineers gave it the same iconic aluminum chassis and glossy Apple logo lineage. With a weight of 3 pounds and measuring 12 x 8.4 x 0.6 inches, the MacBook Pro M1 is heavier than its competitors. It weighs just a little over that of the Dell XPS 13 (2.8 pounds, 11.6 x 7.8 x 0.6 inches) and 13-inch HP Spectre x360 (2.7 pounds, 12.1 x 7.7 x 0.7 inches).

MacBook Pro deals like this are few and far between, so we recommend you grab it while you still can.