MacBook Air with M1 falls to $899, its lowest price ever

The MacBook Air with Apple M1 chip is slim, superfast, and has a ridiculously long battery life. And for a limited time, you can own Apple's lightweight ultrabook for its lowest price.

Amazon currently has the MacBook Air M1 on sale for $899. That's $100 off its $999 list price and the MacBook Air M1''s lowest price yet. In terms of MacBook deals go, it's the best there is. If you have room in your budget, Amazon also offers the MacBook Pro M1 for $1,149.99 ($150 off).

M1 MacBook Air deal

Apple MacBook Air M1: was $999 now $899 @ Amazon

Now $100 off, the base model M1 MacBook Air is at its lowest price yet. Besides Apple's M1 8-core chip, it packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD.View Deal

The M1-charged MacBook Air M1 is one of the best laptops to buy. The laptop in this deal packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD.

In our MacBook Air with M1 review, we were impressed by its breathtaking performance, and slim, unibody design. We also loved its lengthy battery life which tapped out at 14 hours and 41 minutes during testing. We gave the MacBook Air with M1 chip a high rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and the Editor's Choice award.

During real-world testing, the M1 chip scoffed when we loaded 25 tabs on Google Chrome, four of which played YouTube videos while another pair streamed on Twitch. And when we tried the same workload on Safari, which runs natively, everything loaded instantly — photos, graphics and text blinked onto the screen the moment we pressed Return.

Port-wise, the MacBook Air is outfitted with two Thunderbolt 3 ports and a headphone jack. We recommend a USB-Type C hub if you need more ports. Measuring 12 x 8.4 x 0.6 inches with a weight of 2.8 pounds, the MacBook Air M1 is as thin as its competitors. It's on par with the weight of the Dell XPS 13 (11.6 x 7.8 x 0.6 inches, 2.8 pounds), and 13.5-inch Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 (12.1 x 8.8 x 0.6 inches, 2.9 pounds).

Like all MacBook Air deals, this one won't last, so grab it while you still can.