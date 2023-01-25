Xbox Developer_Direct: Live updates

Xbox's first ever Developer_Direct showcase is soon to begin. You can catch the show on Xbox's YouTube or Twitch channel at 12pm PT/3pm ET. We're unsure of its runtime and whether or not there will be any secrets, but we're hoping to get release dates on some of Xbox's biggest games.

The four games confirmed to be shown at the event are The Elder Scrolls Online, Forza Motorsport, Minecraft Legends, and Redfall. Aarong Greenberg confirmed that the showcase will be 43 minutes long, and that the presentation will focus on the four games listed earlier.

It's heavily implied there won't be any big surprises, as Greenberg claims their "goal has been to be as transparent as possible on what dev teams/games to expect to see in the show." However, we did recently learn of Tango Gameworks' next title, Hi-Fi RUSH, which leaked a couple of days ago.

So if there won't be any surprises, what exactly is there to look forward? We're expecting release dates for The Elder Scrolls Online, Forza Motorsport, Minecraft Legends, and Redfall, alongside extended gameplay demos for each.

If you can't make the show, we'll be updating this article live with everything happening throughout the presentation.