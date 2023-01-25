Live
Xbox Developer_Direct: Live updates
Here's everything happening at the Xbox Developer_Direct
Xbox's first ever Developer_Direct showcase is soon to begin. You can catch the show on Xbox's YouTube or Twitch channel at 12pm PT/3pm ET. We're unsure of its runtime and whether or not there will be any secrets, but we're hoping to get release dates on some of Xbox's biggest games.
The four games confirmed to be shown at the event are The Elder Scrolls Online, Forza Motorsport, Minecraft Legends, and Redfall. Aarong Greenberg confirmed that the showcase will be 43 minutes long, and that the presentation will focus on the four games listed earlier.
It's heavily implied there won't be any big surprises, as Greenberg claims their "goal has been to be as transparent as possible on what dev teams/games to expect to see in the show." However, we did recently learn of Tango Gameworks' next title, Hi-Fi RUSH, which leaked a couple of days ago.
So if there won't be any surprises, what exactly is there to look forward? We're expecting release dates for The Elder Scrolls Online, Forza Motorsport, Minecraft Legends, and Redfall, alongside extended gameplay demos for each.
If you can't make the show, we'll be updating this article live with everything happening throughout the presentation.
Hi-Fi RUSH launches today! It's available to play in a few hours from now.
Hi-Fi RUSH is a rhythmic action game focusing on generating combos and flowing with the beat to deal more damage and push through encounters more efficiently. The entire world follows the beat and adds to the music every time you hit on cue.
It's not about mashing buttons, instead focused on feeling the beat and keeping in touch with the tune to unleash incredible combos. By keeping in tune with the rhythm, the player gains special bonuses in-combat.
Everything in the world follows the beat, including enemy attacks. The player is fighting against a mega-evil corporation and it's up to the player to battle through each department to face against an epic boss.
Tango Gameworks' next game is being shown off now. In a huge third person open-world full of attacks revolving around combos and mind-blowing mobility.
Forza Motorsport is launching sometime in 2023.
The presentation is now moving over to Turn 10 studios to show off Forza Motorsport. Turn 10 is going over the aural improvements, including hearing every detail on the field, to new visual details including how dirt and damage is hyper-specific based on where you get hit. This includes full dynamic time of day and weather effects. It'll feature 500 cars and 20 environments, and it'll have a car-building focused single-player career mode.
Minecraft Legends is launching April 18, 2023.
Minecraft Legend is an online co-op experience, and will also feature a PvP mode that can pit four players against another four players in a tactical strategy battle.
The showcase begins confirming that Tango Gameworks' upcoming title will be at the show. Otherwise, the show is beginning with a look at Minecraft Legends, the latest game in the series.
A floating Tango Gameworks cursor visible during the Starting Soon menu. Does this mean we'll see it at this show?
The Xbox Developer_Direct is beginning now! Catch the show on Xbox's YouTube or Twitch to see what's happening. Can't make it? Keep up with this page and we'll update it throughout the presentation.
