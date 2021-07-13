Lightning Returns Final Fantasy 13 gets a PC patch after 5 years — is it gearing up for Xbox Series X, PS5?

Square Enix today pushed out an update to Lightning Returns Final Fantasy 13 on PC five years after its release.

What was the update and what could this mean for the game? We have the answers, well, some of them anyway. Firstly, it appears that the update fixed an issue of Lightning’s voice not being played in some scenes, according to a Steam post.

It has been five years since the launch of Lightning Returns Final Fantasy 13, so why now? It turns out, Microsoft announced that Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy 13 as well as nine other games from the Final Fantasy franchise would be coming to Xbox Game Pass.

The company first announced this at its XO19, which was quite some time ago, but the company said the games that haven't shown up yet are still on the way.

According to the announcement at the time, Lightning Returns Final Fantasy 13 will be heading to Xbox Game Pass on Console and PC. However, we don't know if it'll have some sort of compatibility with the Xbox Series X.

Will it be optimized for it? Or maybe even benefit from the FPS boost? It's unclear right now. This also gets us thinking about a potential port for the PS5 as well. We won't know for sure until we see the next step from either Square Enix or Xbox.