LG OLED C2 65-inch TV gets epic $1,105 price cut in limited time deal

The best-selling LG OLED C2 Evo 65-inch TV is handsomely discounted now that the 2023 LG OLED C3 hit the market. So if you don't want to shell out $2,497 for its successor (opens in new tab), the LG OLED C2 is easier on the wallet.

Right now, you can get a brand new 65-inch LG OLED C2 Evo TV for $1,394.99 (opens in new tab) at Woot. Previously $2,500, that's a staggering $1,105 in savings. By comparison, it's $302 cheaper than Amazon (opens in new tab)'s current price.

This is one of the best TV deals you can get before Memorial Day.

LG OLED C2 65" TV: $2,500 $1,395 @ Woot

Save $1,105 on the best-selling LG OLED C2 65-inch 4K TV. Powered by an a9 Gen 5 CPU, LG's Dynamic Tone-mapping Pro Algorithm processes and enhances over 5,000 areas on the display. This results in more vivid, detailed imagery, in brighter and darker parts of the picture. It's equipped with 4 x HDMI 2.1 ports for connecting the latest game consoles and personal computers. Powered by webOS, the LG C2 makes it easy to stream your favorite movies and TV shows on Netflix, Hulu, Paramount+ and more.

The LG OLED C2 Evo is one of the best televisions you can get. It boasts a gorgeous 65-inch 4K (3,840 x 2,160) OLED panel at 120Hz with AI 4K upscaling. Picture processing is taken care of by LG’s a9 Gen 5 processor and Dynamic Tone-Mapping Pro Algorithm. This advanced hardware and TV technology combo processes and enhances more than 5,000 areas on the display.

Over the previous-gen LG C1, the LG OLED C2 Evo TV produces more vivid, detailed imagery throughout the entire screen. Meanwhile, enhanced audio to the tune of AI Sound Pro for 7.1.2 surround sound helps further create a cinematic experience.

Although we didn't test it, LG OLED C2 reviews average 4.6 out of 5-stars at Amazon. Satisfied customers love the life-like 4K resolution, stunning, picture quality with rich colors. Others say it’s fantastic for gaming and has a user-friendly interface.

Powered by webOS, the LG OLED C2 makes it easy to find and watch your favorite movies and TV shows. It supports today’s popular subscription streaming services like Peacock, Netflix, Hulu, Paramount Plus, and others. And if you really want to cut your cable bill, take advantage of free streaming services like Pluto, Tubi, and more. And with four HDMI 2.1 ports built-in, the LG OLED C2 is one of the best TV monitors for game consoles.

So if you want to feel like you're at the arena during the NBA Playoffs, the LG OLED C2 TV is the big screen you want. This deal ends May 14, stock permitting.