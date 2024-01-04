LG gram Pro and record-setting LG gram Pro 2-in-1 merge high performance with AI

Consumer tech brands from all over the world are attending the Consumer Electronics Show ( CES 2024 ) in Las Vegas from Jan. 9-12. Ahead of CES 2024, LG announced the LG gram Pro laptop and LG gram Pro 2-in-1 and plans to refresh the entire gram series this year. The new pro-level additions to LG's family of laptops brings high-end specs to the slim and ultra-lightweight notebook series. These next-generation laptops are set to debut at CES 2024, on the heels of LG's upcoming press conference livestream on Jan. 8 at 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT.

The 16-inch and 17-inch LG gram Pro laptops (models 16Z90SP and 17Z90SP) pack pro-level performance into a portable package. Each laptop is configured with a hybrid architecture Intel Core Ultra CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU , and NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD storage. Featuring Intel's neural processing unit, aptly called Intel AI Boost, the gram Pro series breezes through AI workloads — on and offline.

(Image credit: LG )

LG gram Pro laptops aim to deliver crisp text and life-like images with superior color and contrast. Whether you're engrossed in productivity or enjoying a movie in your leisure, everything looks stunning on a WQXGA (2,560 x 1,600) display. For an even more immersive viewing experience, the 16-inch LG gram Pro will be available in a WQXGA+ (2,880 x 1,800) resolution OLED display option.

The convertible LG gram Pro which owns bragging rights as the world's lightest 16-inch 2-in-1 laptop (model 16T90SP) also sports a WQXGA+ resolution OLED display. What's more, the LG gram Pro 2-in-1's 360-degree adjustable hinge design, touch screen functionality with pen support affords users more flexibility.

Students, work professionals and creators will benefit from the pre-installed LG gram Link app. This software makes it easy to share files, transfer photos, and mirror between the LG gram Pro and Android or iOS-powered mobile devices. AI comes into play once again here with intelligent categorizing of the gram's stored images.

Connectivity-wise, the gram Pro series offer Thunderbolt 4, USB Type-C, USB Type-A, and HDMI ports to add external devices to your set up.

Swipe to scroll horizontally LG gram Pro specs Row 0 - Cell 0 LG gram Pro 16 LG gram Pro 17 LG gram Pro 2-in-1 Price TBD TBD TBD Release Date 2024 TBD 2024 TBD 2024 TBD Display 16-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) 400-nit 144Hz IPS / WQXGA+ (2,880 x 1,800) OLED 120Hz 400 nit 17-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) 400-nit 144Hz IPS 16-inch WQXGA+ (2,880 x 1,800) OLED 400-nit 120Hz (touch) CPU Intel Core Ultra 5 / Ultra 7 Intel Core Ultra 5 / Ultra 7 Intel Core Ultra 5 / Ultra 7 GPU Intel Arc / Nvidia RTX 3050 Intel Arc / Nvidia RTX 3050 Intel Arc RAM up to 32GB up to 32GB up to 32GB SSD 256GB / 512GB / 1TB (Gen4 NVMe) 256GB / 512GB / 1TB (Gen4 NVMe) 256GB / 512GB / 1TB (Gen4 NVMe) Size 14 x 9.9 x 0.5 inches 14 x 9.9 x 0.5 inches 14.1 x 10 x 0.5 inches Weight 2.6 pounds 2.9 pounds 3.1 pounds

Additionally, the PC maker is refreshing its flagship laptop series with new configurations of the LG gram 14 (14Z90S), LG gram 15 (15Z90S), LG gram 16 (16Z90S), and LG gram 17 (14Z90S). These laptops are also outfitted with Intel Core Ultra processors and NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSDs. The 16 and 17-inch models are especially well-suited for streaming content as much as productivity given their stunning WQXGA resolution panels.

Remote workers and students will appreciate the LG gram series' built-in 1080p webcam for their video conferencing needs. As found in the new gram Pro laptops, LG gram Link is one of many nifty pre-installed applications accompanied by LG Glance for enhanced security and privacy. Slim, ultra-light, yet durable and reliable, the latest LG grams laptops are ideal for traveling professionals and the busy student lifestyle.

LG didn't provide any details on pricing and availability of its new gram laptops as of yet. We expect LG to reveal more at its CES 2024 unveiling next week.