LG gram Pro and record-setting LG gram Pro 2-in-1 merge high performance with AI

News
By Hilda Scott
published

New LG gram Pro and LG gram Pro 2-in-1 Intel Core Ultra laptops to debut at CES 2024

LG Gram Pro against purple gradient background
(Image credit: LG )

Consumer tech brands from all over the world are attending the Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2024) in Las Vegas from Jan. 9-12. Ahead of CES 2024, LG announced the LG gram Pro laptop and LG gram Pro 2-in-1 and plans to refresh the entire gram series this year. The new pro-level additions to LG's family of laptops brings high-end specs to the slim and ultra-lightweight notebook series. These next-generation laptops are set to debut at CES 2024, on the heels of LG's upcoming press conference livestream on Jan. 8 at 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT.

The 16-inch and 17-inch LG gram Pro laptops (models 16Z90SP and 17Z90SP) pack pro-level performance into a portable package. Each laptop is configured with a hybrid architecture Intel Core Ultra CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU, and NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD storage. Featuring Intel's neural processing unit, aptly called Intel AI Boost, the gram Pro series breezes through AI workloads — on and offline. 

Man typing on LG Gram Pro at a table

(Image credit: LG )

LG gram Pro laptops aim to deliver crisp text and life-like images with superior color and contrast. Whether you're engrossed in productivity or enjoying a movie in your leisure, everything looks stunning on a WQXGA (2,560 x 1,600) display. For an even more immersive viewing experience, the 16-inch LG gram Pro will be available in a WQXGA+ (2,880 x 1,800) resolution OLED display option. 

The convertible LG gram Pro which owns bragging rights as the world's lightest 16-inch 2-in-1 laptop (model 16T90SP) also sports a WQXGA+ resolution OLED display. What's more, the LG gram Pro 2-in-1's 360-degree adjustable hinge design, touch screen functionality with pen support affords users more flexibility. 

Students, work professionals and creators will benefit from the pre-installed LG gram Link app. This software makes it easy to share files, transfer photos, and mirror between the LG gram Pro and Android or iOS-powered mobile devices. AI comes into play once again here with intelligent categorizing of the gram's stored images.

Connectivity-wise, the gram Pro series offer Thunderbolt 4, USB Type-C, USB Type-A, and HDMI ports to add external devices to your set up.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
LG gram Pro specs
Row 0 - Cell 0 LG gram Pro 16LG gram Pro 17LG gram Pro 2-in-1
PriceTBDTBDTBD
Release Date2024 TBD2024 TBD2024 TBD
Display16-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) 400-nit 144Hz IPS / WQXGA+ (2,880 x 1,800) OLED 120Hz 400 nit 17-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) 400-nit 144Hz IPS16-inch WQXGA+ (2,880 x 1,800) OLED 400-nit 120Hz (touch)
CPUIntel Core Ultra 5 / Ultra 7Intel Core Ultra 5 / Ultra 7Intel Core Ultra 5 / Ultra 7
GPUIntel Arc / Nvidia RTX 3050Intel Arc / Nvidia RTX 3050Intel Arc
RAMup to 32GB up to 32GB up to 32GB
SSD256GB / 512GB / 1TB (Gen4 NVMe)256GB / 512GB / 1TB (Gen4 NVMe)256GB / 512GB / 1TB (Gen4 NVMe)
Size14 x 9.9 x 0.5 inches14 x 9.9 x 0.5 inches14.1 x 10 x 0.5 inches
Weight2.6 pounds2.9 pounds3.1 pounds

Additionally, the PC maker is refreshing its flagship laptop series with new configurations of the LG gram 14 (14Z90S), LG gram 15 (15Z90S), LG gram 16 (16Z90S), and LG gram 17 (14Z90S). These laptops are also outfitted with Intel Core Ultra processors and NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSDs. The 16 and 17-inch models are especially  well-suited for streaming content as much as productivity given their stunning WQXGA resolution panels. 

Remote workers and students will appreciate the LG gram series' built-in 1080p webcam for their video conferencing needs. As found in the new gram Pro laptops, LG gram Link is one of many nifty pre-installed applications accompanied by LG Glance for enhanced security and privacy. Slim, ultra-light, yet durable and reliable, the latest LG grams laptops are ideal for traveling professionals and the busy student lifestyle. 

LG didn't provide any details on pricing and availability of its new gram laptops as of yet. We expect LG to reveal more at its CES 2024 unveiling next week. 

Swipe to scroll horizontally
LG gram specs
Row 0 - Cell 0 LG gram 14LG gram 15LG gram 16LG gram 17
PriceTBDTBDTBDTBD
Release Date2024 TBD2024 TBD2024 TBD2024 TBD
Display14-inch WUXGA (1,920 x 1,200) 350-nit 60Hz IPS15-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 350-nit 60Hz IPS16-inch WQXGA (2,560 x 1,600) 350-nit IPS 60Hz-144Hz (touch optional)17-inch WQXGA (2,560 x 1,600) 350-nit IPS (touch optional)
CPUIntel Core Ultra 5 / Ultra 7Intel Core Ultra 5 / Ultra 7Intel Core Ultra 5 / Ultra 7Intel Core Ultra 5 / Ultra 7
GPUIntel ArcIntel ArcIntel ArcIntel Arc
RAM8 / 16 / 32GB8 / 16 / 32GB8 / 16 / 32GB8 / 16 / 32GB
SSD256GB / 512GB / 1TB / 2TB (Gen4 NVMe)256GB / 512GB / 1TB / 2TB (Gen4 NVMe)256GB / 512GB / 1TB / 2TB (Gen4 NVMe)256GB / 512GB / 1TB / 2TB (Gen4 NVMe)
Size12.3 x 8.4 x 0.7 inches14 x 8.7 x 0.7 inches14 x 9.5 x 0.7 inches15 x 10.2 x 0.7 inches
Weight2.4 pounds2.8 pounds2.6 pounds2.9 pounds
Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Laptops
Brand
Arrow
Processor
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Screen Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 411 deals
Filters
Arrow
Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch M3 (2023)
(512GB Black)
Our Review
1
Apple 2023 MacBook Pro Laptop...
Amazon
View
Apple MacBook Air M2 2022
(13.6-inch 256GB)
Our Review
2
MacBook Air 13.6" Laptop -...
Best Buy
View
Recommended Retail...
HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook
(14-inch 256GB)
Our Review
3
HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook,...
HP (US)
View
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 7)
(14-inch 512GB)
Our Review
4
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 6...
Walmart
View
Acer Swift 5 (2022)
Our Review
5
Acer Swift 5 (2022)...
Acer
View
Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (2023)
Our Review
6
Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2...
Apple
View
Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (2023)
Our Review
7
Apple 14" MacBook Pro (M2...
BHPhoto
View
Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio
Our Review
8
Surface Laptop Studio - Intel...
Microsoft US
$1,529
View
Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio
Our Review
9
Microsoft Surface Laptop...
Target
$1,599.99
View
Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio
Our Review
10
Microsoft Surface Surface...
TradeInn USD
View
Load more deals
Hilda Scott
Hilda Scott

Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets and bargain shopping to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and 11 years of tech and entertainment journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV shows and pro-wrestling matches.  