Lenovo's top-rated Chromebook Duet 5 hits new price low of $339 in early Black Friday deal

Let the Black Friday deals commence! Lenovo's Chromebook Duet 5 is one of the best Chromebooks, the best 2-in-1 laptops, and our top choice for the best laptop under $500 at its typical $469 retail price. This excellent deal direct from Lenovo slashes the IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook to $339 (opens in new tab), the lowest price we have ever seen on this laptop.

The Chromebook features a gorgeous 13.3-inch OLED display and should go days on a charge for most users with over 13 hours in our Laptop Mag battery test. If you are in the market for a portable laptop for web browsing, content consumption and light productivity work this deal is not to be missed.

In fact, it's one of the best Black Friday Chromebook deals we've seen so far.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 Chromebook: $469 $339 @ Lenovo (opens in new tab)

For a limited time, save $130 on the Editor's Choice Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook. The device in this deal has a 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) OLED 400 nit touch screen, 2.55-GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon SC7180 8-core CPU, and 4GB of RAM. Rounding out its specs are Qualcomm Adreno graphics and 64GB of eMMC storage.

Lenovo's IdeaPad Duet 5 is one of the best Chromebooks for the money. It features a 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) OLED 400 nit touch screen, 2.55-GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon SC7180 8-core CPU, and 4GB of RAM. Rounding out its specs are Qualcomm Adreno graphics and 64GB of eMMC storage.

For your connectivity needs, the IdeaPad Duet 5 supplies you with USB Type-C ports.

In our Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook review, we praise the laptop's bright, vivid OLED display and 2-in-1 design. It also wowed us with its long battery life — lasting 13 hours and 31 minutes on our Laptop Mag Battery Test. We gave the IdeaPad Duet 5 an overall rating of 4 out of 5-stars and our coveted Editor's Choice award.

In one test, the IdeaPad Duet 5 effortlessly managed 24 Google Chrome tabs, two YouTube 1080p videos, and Google Docs simultaneously. You can expect seamless multitasking whether you're creating documents or streaming content.

At 2.2 pounds and 12 x 7.32 x 0.27 inches, the IdeaPad Duet 5 is on par with the competition. It’s lighter and thinner than the Asus Chromebook Detachable CM3 (2 pounds, 2.7 x 8.9 x 0.68 inches) and HP Chromebook x2 11 (2.6 pounds, 9.9 x 4.6 x 0.3 inches).

If you aren't sold on the IdeaPad Duet 5 or are on the lookout for other Black Friday laptop deals then stick with us, we'll be bringing you the best deals all month as we see the lowest prices of the year on many of our favorite laptops.