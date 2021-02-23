Lenovo's portable ThinkPad P14s workstation packs AMD Ryzen 5000 CPUs, up to 48GB of RAM

Lenovo is pulling out all the stops with two new mobile workstations: the ThinkPad P14 and the P15. Both offer powerful processor options, discrete graphics, 5G connectivity, and speedy WiFi-6.

Business users will have the option of the latest 11th Gen Intel or AMD Ryzen 5000 CPUs, as well as various security features from a fingerprint reader embedded in the power button to a 720p IR webcam with a privacy shutter.

Price and Availability

The P14s will come in two models, one starting at $1,389, which will be available in March of 2021, and the second version of the P14s comes out in May of 2021 starting at $1,169. The P15s arrives in March of 2021 and will have a starting cost of $1,389.

Lenovo ThinkPad P15s (Gen 2): Design, display and specs

The P15s aims to mix raw workstation power and performance with a nice hint of style with a new Storm Grey design. It comes with an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU capable of speeds of up to 4.8Ghz, up to 48GB of RAM, an Nvidia T500 GPU with 4GB of VRAM, up to 2TB of storage, and two 15.6-inch panel options starting with a 1080p IPS screen reaching 300 nits of brightness.

(Image credit: Lenovo)

The other display option is a 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) 600 nits HDR 400 panel that features Dolby Vision. The panels have an aspect ratio of 16:10, which gives the user a larger viewable area and, as you know, more screen real estate means more productivity.

Measuring in at 14.4 x 9.76 x 0.75 inches and weighing 3.9 pounds, the P15s packs a lot of screen into a tightly-fit stylish package. Built with an advanced suite of ThinkShield security features, an HD IR facial recognition camera, and comprehensive MIL-STD testing for durability, the P15s appears to be a powerful workstation that we can’t wait to get our hands on.

(Image credit: Lenovo )

Lenovo ThinkPad P14s (Gen 2) Design, display and specs

My first thought about the Lenovo ThinkPad P14s is, “hello sassy.” This stylish, ultra-portable workstation strikes the pose that will get your attention and packs the firepower to back its sassy up. With up to an 11th Gent Core i7 processor, 32GB RAM, a 2TB SSD, and an Nvidia T500 GPU with 4GB of VRAM, it will get the job done for business users or creatives alike. And it comes with three 14-inch display options to choose from.

(Image credit: Lenovo )

The first option is a 1080p IPS Display that comes with ePrivacy technology at 500 nits. The second option is the FHD at 300 nits and our final option is the 4K UHD IPS 500 nits panel with HDR 400, Dolby Vision, and X-Rite Factory Color Calibration.

Not only is the ThinkPad P14s sassy, but it’s also survived comprehensive MIL-STD testing to prove its metal. The P14s also comes with an advanced suite of ThinkShield security features, including an HD IR facial recognition camera to secure your information, files, work and keep nosy people out of your workflow.

(Image credit: Lenovo)

Measuring 12.95 x 8.94 x 0.7 inches and weighing in at 3.2 pounds the ThinkPad P14’s is ready to go to work where your travels take you and perform as if you never left the office space.

Outlook

The ThinkPad line from Lenovo is an enterprise favorite, and this year’s 2nd Gen P14s and P15s refresh should only cement its place. When you add 5G connectivity, a fingerprint power button, an IR HD webcam with facial recognition, a security shutter, and powerful CPU options from both Intel and AMD, the future seems good for both the ThinkPad P14s and P15s.