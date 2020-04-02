Lenovo's new Legion 5i packs RTX 2060, 10th Gen CPU for $999

Lenovo Legion 5i and Legion 7i gaming laptops are getting a makeover highlighted by Intel 10th Gen CPUs and a dose of Nvidia RTX Super performance.

Major changes are coming to Legion, starting with the product names. The two new laptops unveiled today are the Legion 5i and Legion 7i. No, these aren't new BMW models, they're successors to the Legion Y540 and Y740. We're not sure what the new naming convention means (do they correspond with Intel CPUs?) but I appreciate the simplicity.

Lenovo is teasing these new laptops alongside the launch of Intel's 10th Gen Comet Lake-H CPUs and Nvidia's RTX Super graphics. Here is everything we know about the Legion 5i and Legion 7i, and be sure to check back in for more details in the coming weeks.

Lenovo Legion 5i and Legion 7i price and availability

The Legion 5i will be available starting with an RTX 2060 GPU for $999 while the Legion 7 will pack an RTX 2070 GPU for $1,199.

We expect Lenovo to provide US and worldwide availability in the coming days.

Lenovo Legion 5i and 7i specs

Lenovo isn't revealing full details about the Legion 5i and Legion 7i yet, but we do have a few nuggets of information. For starters, the new Legion lineup will pack up to a GeForce RTX 2080 Super Max-Q GPU, although we're not sure on which model.

We know the Legion 7i will feature the new RTX Super GPUs with Max-Q, while the Legion 5i will go up to an RTX 2060 GPU.

(Image credit: Lenovo)

The Legion 5i and 7i will come with 10th Gen Intel H-series CPUs, but again, we're not sure which exact chips to expect. We hope to see at least a Core i7-10750H CPU on the higher-end Legion 7i, and we'll cross our fingers for the 8-core Core i7-108750H.

As the first laptops with Nvidia Advanced Optimus, the Legion 7i and Legion 5i should provide long battery life when you're not gaming. Advanced Optimus detects your GPU's workload and automatically connects either the discrete Nvidia GPU for heavy tasks (like gaming) or the integrated graphics processor under light workloads to optimize efficiency. This should extend the battery life of the Legion 7i and 5i when you're not taxing the GPU.

Both laptops have 15-inch, 1080p displays with Nvidia G-Sync, a technology designed to reduce screen-tearing and provide a smoother gameplay experience.

Outlook

Lenovo only gave us a sampler of the Lenovo Legion 5i and Legion 7i, but it's enough to get us excited. Beyond the new 10th Gen Comet Lake-H CPUs and RTX Super Max-Q graphics, the Legion 5i and Legion 7i start at a reasonable price for the graphics they deliver, and the product images Lenovo provided reveal sleek notebooks with a stealthy design and unique pop of color.

I also applaud Lenovo for simplifying its product names, although I'm interested to see where they go next year.

We'll update this article as soon as we learn more about the Legion 5i and Legion 7i, and stick around for our full review later this year.