Lenovo Yoga C940 on sale for $300 off, now its lowest price ever

The Lenovo Yoga C940 14 is one of our favorite 2-in-1 laptops. And for a limited time, you can get this versatile machine for a stellar price.
Currently, Best Buy has the Lenovo Yoga C940 14 on sale for $999. This 2-in-1 is usually priced at $1,299, so you're saving $300. This is the lowest price we've seen for this convertible.
It's also one of the laptop deals you can get right now.
Lenovo Yoga C940 14: was $1,299 now $999 @ Best Buy
This Lenovo Yoga C940 14 2-in-1 laptop packs a 14-inch, 1080p display, a 1.3 GHz 10th Gen Intel Core i7-1065G7 quad-core CPU, 12GB of RAM, Intel Iris Plus Graphics, and 512GB SSD. This Editor's Choice machine is now $300 off. View Deal
- Need gift ideas? Check out this month's dads and grads sales
- Want a Windows laptop alternative? Check out the best Chromebook deals
If you want a powerful portable PC that doubles as a tablet, the Yoga C940 is one of the best laptops to get.
The laptop in this deal packs a 14-inch, 1080p display, a 1.3 GHz 10th Gen Intel Core i7-1065G7 quad-core CPU, 12GB of RAM, Intel Iris Plus graphics and a 512GB SSD.
In our Lenovo Yoga C940 review, we were impressed by its slim, premium design and vivid display. We gave it our Editor's Choice award for its fast performance and 11-hour long battery life.
The Yoga C940's slim, aluminum chassis gives it a premium look and feel. At 3 pounds and 0.6 inches thick, the Yoga C940 is heavier than the 13.3-inch Spectre x360 13 (2.7 pounds) and the XPS 13 2-in-1 (2.9 pounds, 0.5 inches) but lighter than its predecessor, the Yoga C930 (3.1 pounds, 0.6 inches).
To gauge its real-world performance, we opened 20 Google Chrome tabs — four of which were playing 1080p YouTube videos — and the laptop never slowed down
In our lab, the Yoga C940 notched a score of 18,672 on the Geekbench 4.3's overall performance test. This beats the premium laptop average of 16,314, as well as the Spectre x360 13 (18,408; Core i7-1065G7) and Yoga C930 (14,739; Core i7-8550U).
The Yoga C940 14 is equipped with two Thunderbolt 3 ports, a USB Type-A port, and a headphone/mic combo jack.
Slim, versatile and powerful, the Lenovo Yoga C940 14 is an excellent value, especially at this price.