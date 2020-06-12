Lenovo Yoga C940 on sale for $300 off, now its lowest price ever

The Lenovo Yoga C940 14 is one of our favorite 2-in-1 laptops. And for a limited time, you can get this versatile machine for a stellar price.

Currently, Best Buy has the Lenovo Yoga C940 14 on sale for $999. This 2-in-1 is usually priced at $1,299, so you're saving $300. This is the lowest price we've seen for this convertible.

Lenovo Yoga C940 14: was $1,299 now $999 @ Best Buy

This Lenovo Yoga C940 14 2-in-1 laptop packs a 14-inch, 1080p display, a 1.3 GHz 10th Gen Intel Core i7-1065G7 quad-core CPU, 12GB of RAM, Intel Iris Plus Graphics, and 512GB SSD. This Editor's Choice machine is now $300 off. View Deal

If you want a powerful portable PC that doubles as a tablet, the Yoga C940 is one of the best laptops to get.

The laptop in this deal packs a 14-inch, 1080p display, a 1.3 GHz 10th Gen Intel Core i7-1065G7 quad-core CPU, 12GB of RAM, Intel Iris Plus graphics and a 512GB SSD.

In our Lenovo Yoga C940 review , we were impressed by its slim, premium design and vivid display. We gave it our Editor's Choice award for its fast performance and 11-hour long battery life.

The Yoga C940's slim, aluminum chassis gives it a premium look and feel. At 3 pounds and 0.6 inches thick, the Yoga C940 is heavier than the 13.3-inch Spectre x360 13 (2.7 pounds) and the XPS 13 2-in-1 (2.9 pounds, 0.5 inches) but lighter than its predecessor, the Yoga C930 (3.1 pounds, 0.6 inches).

To gauge its real-world performance, we opened 20 Google Chrome tabs — four of which were playing 1080p YouTube videos — and the laptop never slowed down

In our lab, the Yoga C940 notched a score of 18,672 on the Geekbench 4.3's overall performance test. This beats the premium laptop average of 16,314, as well as the Spectre x360 13 (18,408; Core i7-1065G7) and Yoga C930 (14,739; Core i7-8550U).

The Yoga C940 14 is equipped with two Thunderbolt 3 ports , a USB Type-A port , and a headphone/mic combo jack.

Slim, versatile and powerful, the Lenovo Yoga C940 14 is an excellent value, especially at this price.