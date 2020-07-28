Lenovo Yoga C940 for $450 off highlights back-to-school laptop savings

Lenovo is closing out the month of July with an early sneak peak of its best back-to-school laptop deals. So for a limited time, you can enjoy a huge discount one of our favorite Lenovo 2-in-1 laptops.

As part of the sale, you can get the Lenovo Yoga C940 14 for $1,379 via coupon, "SneakPeek2". Usually, this laptop would set you back $1,830, so that's a whooping $450 off its normal price.

This is one of the laptop deals we've seen all season.

Lenovo Yoga C940 14: was $1,829 now $1,379 @ Lenovo

This Lenovo Yoga C940 14 2-in-1 laptop packs a 14-inch (3840 x 2160) display, a 1.3 GHz 10th Gen Intel Core i7-1065G7 quad-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. This Editor's Choice machine is now $450 off. View Deal

Lenovo's Yoga C940 is a powerful and portable PC that doubles as a tablet. It's one of the best laptops to get if you're looking for a flexible machine.

The Yoga C940 in this deal features a 14-inch, 4K display, a 1.3 GHz 10th Gen Intel Core i7-1065G7 quad-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD.

In our Lenovo Yoga C940 review , we loved its slim, premium design, and vivid display. It got our Editor's Choice award for its speedy performance and 11-hour long battery life.

The Yoga C940 sports a slim, aluminum chassis that gives it a premium look and feel.

Weighing 3 pounds and a mere 0.6 inches thick, the Yoga C940 is lighter than its predecessor, the Yoga C930 (3.1 pounds, 0.6 inches). It's heavier than other 2-in-1s like the HP Spectre x360 13 (2.8 pounds, 0.6 inches) and Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 (2.9 pounds, 0.5 inches).

In one real-world usage test, we opened 20 Google Chrome tabs — four of which were playing 1080p YouTube videos — and the laptop never slowed down.

And in our lab, the Yoga C940 14 scored 18,672 on the Geekbench 4.3 overall performance test. This beats the premium laptop average of 16,314, as well as the Spectre x360 13 (18,408; Core i7-1065G7) and Yoga C930 (14,739; Core i7-8550U).

When it comes to connectivity, the Yoga C940 14 features two Thunderbolt 3 ports , a USB Type-A port , and a headphone/mic combo jack.

At $450 off, the slim and powerful Yoga C940 14 is an excellent value for any student or creative pro.

This deal ends August 2.