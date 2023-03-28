Lenovo unveils inexpensive but powerful Yoga 7 laptops

By Momo Tabari
published

Prices start at $799.99

Yoga 7i 14-inch and 16-inch
Lenovo has unveiled the eighth generation of its Yoga 7 laptops, boasting the latest 13th Gen Intel or AMD Ryzen 7000 processors, giving it more than enough power to handle demanding tasks while remaining affordable. These laptops feature a 360-degree hinge and a 10-point multi-touch screen that allows for dynamic use.

The Yoga 7i 14-inch will start at $849.99, while the Yoga 7i 16-inch and Yoga 7 16-inch inch begin at $799.99. Both Yoga 7i models are planned to launch in North America starting this April, while the Yoga 7 is expected sometime in May.

Yoga 7i 16-inch and 14-inch specs

The Yoga 7i 16-inch and 14-inch versions share similar specs including up to a 13th Generation Intel Core i5/i7 P28 or U15 processor, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 8GB or 16GB of LPDDR5 5200Mhz RAM, a 256GB/512GB/1TB Gen 4 SSD, and a 1080p FHD camera with a privacy shutter. Both models have a 10-point multi-touch glass display, except for the 2560x1600 version of the 16-inch model.

Color options are between Storm Grey or Tidal Teal for the 14-inch, while the 16-inch has Storm Grey or Arctic Grey. The port selection includes a USB Type A, two USB Type-C, a HDMI 1.4b, a MicroSD Card reader, audio jack and NOVO button. Both can come with an optional Fingerprint Reader and Lenovo CO2 Offset Service.

Yoga 7i 14-inch and 16-inch

The similarities end here, with the 16-inch boasting choices between a 2560x1600 LCD display at 60Hz (this is the only display without 10-point multi-touch glass), or a 1920x1200 WUXGA display at 60Hz. The dimensions are 14 x 9.8 x as low as 0.6-inches and starting at 4.3 pounds.

The 14-inch offers screen choices of a 2880x1800 OLED PureSight with a 90Hz refresh rate, 1920x1200 WUXGA OLED at 60Hz refresh rate, and a 2240x1400 LCD display at 60Hz refresh rate. Its dimensions come to 12.5 x 8.7 x as low as 0.6 inches and starting at 3.28 pounds.

Yoga 7 16-inch specs

The Yoga 7 comes with a AMD Ryzen 7000U R7 or R5 processor, UMA graphics, 8GB or 16GB of LPDDR5 6400Mhz RAM, 256GB or 512GB of Gen 4 SSD storage, a 16-inch 1920x1200 LCD display at 60Hz with 10-point multi-touch glass, and a 1080p FHD camera with Privacy Shutter. It measures 14.2 x 9.8 x as low as .6 inches, while starting at 4.4 pounds in weight.

Yoga 7i 14-inch and 16-inch

Its port selection includes a USB Type A, USB Type C, HDMI 1.4b, a MicroSD Card Reader, audio jack and NOVO Button. It can also come with an optional fingerprint reader, Active Pen or Precision Pen 2 and the Lenovo CO2 Offset Service

