Lenovo ThinkPad wireless keyboard is now available for $99 — Goodbye, Magic Keyboard

Apple's Magic Keyboard is getting lots of hype, but let's not forget which company makes the best (non-gaming) keyboards.

Lenovo's ThinkPad TrackPoint Keyboard II is available today to the delight of keyboard purists and enterprise users. Before I go any further, the answer is yes: the ThinkPad TrackPoint Keyboard II has a red rubber nub, or pointing stick, wedged between the B, H and G keys.

Lenovo's ThinkPad TrackPoint Keyboard II is now available for $99. Offering wireless connectivity via Bluetooth or USB dongle, this keyboard delivers a world-class ThinkPad typing experience complete with the rubber pointing stick.

Even if you don't use the pointing stick (I certainly don't), the ThinkPad TrackPoint Keyboard II could be a great choice because it has Lenovo's signature curved keys. We've been saying it for years but it's worth repeating here: Lenovo's ThinkPad business laptops have the best keyboards of any non-gaming notebooks.

With the ThinkPad TrackPoint Keyboard II, you can type on those comfortable keys even if you don't own a ThinkPad laptop. If you do own a Lenovo laptop, then the ThinkPad TrackPoint Keyboard II will give you the same cushy typing experience when your laptop is docked or in tablet mode.

The ThinkPad TrackPoint Keyboard II is the sequel to the ThinkPad Compact Bluetooth Keyboard with TrackPoint. Compared with the previous model, the new keyboard has a redesigned layout and only works with a wireless connection either using Bluetooth or a 2.4Ghz USB dongle. There is no wired option but we like that the keyboard charges via USB-C.

We expect to get the ThinkPad TrackPoint Keyboard II in for review in the coming weeks, so check back in soon.